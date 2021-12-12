“In India the official currency is now Bitcoin”, the tweet for 73 million followers: Prime Minister Modi’s account hacked

The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hit by an attack hacker in which, with a false statement, it was announced that “India has adopted Bitcoin as the country’s official currency” and that “The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country”, with an attachment link connecting to a blog that promised Bitcoin as a gift. “The report of the problem was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately protected,” read the Indian Prime Minister’s Press Office account in a tweet. However, it is not the first time that Narendra Modi’s profile, followed by over 73.4 million follower, is hit by such an attack. Already in September 2020 a similar attack had occurred in the url containing the link to the personal site of the Indian premier. But this time the attack took place at a very different time. The government of New Delhi is in fact about to present a bill to ban Bitcoin and private cryptocurrencies, while at the same time hypothesizing to launch a national electronic currency, issued and controlled by the Indian Central Bank.

Cover photo: EPA / PIB

