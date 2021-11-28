In India there are now more women than men

In most countries of the world there are more women than men because women generally have a longer life expectancy. For decades, the two most populous countries in the world, India and China, were exceptions due to the spread of selective abortions and infanticides of newborn girls, conditioned by a preference for male children. In India, however, things have changed and this is demonstrated by the fifth demographic study by the Indian Ministry of Health, carried out between 2019 and 2021: it estimates that today in India there are 1,020 women for every thousand men.

In 1990, Indian women numbered 927 for every 1,000 men: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen estimated that there were 37 million “missing women”. The problem of selective abortions is not yet completely solved but things have improved: the study says that 929 girls are born for every thousand children, an unnatural relationship, but in the previous survey, carried out between 2015 and 2016, 919 were born each. a thousand children.

However, some experts and associations for women’s rights have contested the government data, defining them implausible: in particular, the increase in births of girls in just ten years was deemed too drastic, also considering that the phenomenon of selective abortions, although reduced, it has not completely disappeared.

The government study also says that the total fertility rate (ie the average number of children per woman) has dropped to 2 from 2.2 five years ago; in urban areas it is even lower, around 1.6. This is also a relevant data: according to an approximation by the United Nations, a population remains constant over time if it has a total fertility rate of 2.1, while if the rate is lower it means that the population is decreasing – removed any contribution from immigration. This does not mean that India’s population, which currently stands at nearly 1.4 billion people, is declining, but that it is slowing its growth.

Poonam Muttreja, director of the Population Foundation of India, an organization that promotes gender equality in demographic policies, commented positively on the data released Wednesday by the Indian Ministry of Health with the Guardian: “It is comforting to see the progress in the relationship between the sexes, reflecting the efforts the country has made towards gender equality and the role of women.”

Other comments are less positive: Sabu George, a researcher and activist, told a BBC that the data show that the phenomenon of selective abortions is still widespread.

However, Muttreja underlined that it will be necessary to wait for the next census to get a more precise idea of ​​the current Indian demography also in terms of the relations between the sexes. In India, due to the immense number of inhabitants, the census is a very demanding and complex operation. It was last done in 2011 and was supposed to be repeated this year, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The study also found that the percentage of women using contraceptive methods has increased from 54 to 67 percent over the past five years, and that the rate of teenage marriages has declined.

Despite the decrease in the fertility rate, we do not expect the Indian population to reach its peak any time soon, but in thirty or forty years: this is because more than 30 percent of Indians are between the ages of 10 and 30. and will likely have children in the next two decades. In the short term it is certain that India will overtake China in number of inhabitants: it is expected to happen around 2027. According to the most recent United Nations projections, India’s population will reach 1.6 billion people after 2050 and in 2100. it will settle at around 1.4 billion.

