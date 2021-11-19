In intensive care 90% No Vax, many are young

Federico Foschi, 35, is a resuscitator in the Covid Intensive Care Unit of the Berlin Hospital. “There is no health dictatorship; I work like a damned 12 hours a day ”.

Germany has been hit by the fourth wave of infections. The numbers say so, which in the last 24 hours have been merciless and speak of 68,366 new infections and 266 deaths. But for each issue there are stories, lives of men and women who often have to wage a real battle against the virus to survive. Federico Foschi is one of the doctors who helps them win it: he is 35 years old, he is originally from Civitavecchia but since 2016 he has been working atUniversity Hospital of the Charité, the medical faculty of the two major universities in Berlin as well as one of the most prestigious university polyclinics in Europe. He arrived there as a doctor specializing in internal medicine, but currently works there as a resuscitation specialist and since May 2020 he has been daily engaged in the fight against Covid. He treated hundreds of patients, he allowed many of them to survive but for many others there was nothing to do and today, on a rare day of rest, he told Fanpage.it the “front line”, that of the Intensive Care Unit struggling with the fourth wave, which experts have defined as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

Federico, tell us about your work.

For five years I have been working at the University Hospital of the Charité in Berlin: I arrived there as a doctor specializing in internal medicine but I am also training as a resuscitator. I worked during the second and third waves in the pulmonology and infectious diseases department then last September I was transferred to the intensive care unit and I am one of the operators of the “heart-lung” machine, the so-called ECMO.

What’s this?

This is the ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, an extracorporeal circulation technique used for years in resuscitation wards to treat patients with severe acute heart and / or respiratory failure, but which had its “consecration” with the pandemic. To put it simply, the machine does the work of the lungs that Covid damages and renders useless. It is the last resort, the last hope before the death of the patients: many, however, unfortunately do not make it. Mostly young people have access to it after a preliminary evaluation during the triage phase: the machine, in fact, requires constant attention from doctors and is very expensive in terms of personnel. If for some reason it stops working and no action is taken immediately, the patient loses his life. In our ward there are 26 beds, during the first wave half of the patients died every day and still today one or two a day do not survive.

So young and not just elderly patients end up in intensive care …

Of course. I’ll tell you a story with a happy ending: a few months ago we hospitalized a 34-year-old pregnant girl in intensive care. She contracted Covid months ago at a family party and, not having vaccinated, her condition quickly plummeted. She carried on the pregnancy attached to the ECMO machine, she had many complications, one after another, but we still managed to get her to give birth to a healthy child. After giving birth she remained in intensive care for another month and a half for a total of 4 months in intensive care and was discharged from the hospital just a week ago in acceptable conditions. However, the consequences of the disease will be felt for years to come because he has lost 30 percent of his lung capacity. And it also went well for her, because she was able to go home.

Now what is the situation in the hospital you work in?

There was a brief summer respite, as in Italy; in Germany 67% of the population has been vaccinated and about 20 million people have not received a single dose; the virus was able to circulate freely among them in early autumn. Today mostly unvaccinated patients arrive at the hospital and those who end up in intensive care are almost exclusively No Vax, with the exception of some vaccinated, about 10% of the total, with severe immunodeficiencies behind them, for example transplants, HIV patients and chemotherapy. . The youngest we treated was 31 years old: we had to intubate him, but since it wasn’t enough after 24 hours we had to connect him to the ECMO machine. He is still in the ward, if he manages to survive he will have spent about three months in the ICU: when we discharge him he will no longer have muscle mass, he will have lost 40% of his weight and will have serious neurological complications. He is a No Vax: those like him have very serious clinical pictures and die between 10 and 30 times more than those vaccinated.

Have you ever regretted No Vax?

It is rare that I notice it because when they come to us they no longer have a breath of breath to speak. Many die and we will never know if they regret their choice. Some time ago, however, a 55-year-old man arrived in intensive care, a convinced No Vax who had only a little diabetes and hypertension: for a month we kept him alive connected to the heart-lung machine, then he had to sustain a another month of pulmonary rehabilitation in tracheotomy, breathing autonomously only a few hours a day and using the pulmonary ventilator for the rest of the time. We managed to save him and the day he left our ward we went to say hello, as we do with anyone who can: he was sitting in a wheelchair, he burst into tears and apologized for the amount of work he had done. he has given us for so many months. It went well for him too, he won’t have to use a lung ventilator to breathe for the rest of his life.

Why do you think many do not trust science and doctors?

I don’t know, but I notice that No Vax have a very effective way of communicating. They proceed by anecdotes, they tell the cases of acquaintances who were ill after the vaccine and thus terrorize people. The health authorities, on the other hand, speak only of data and statistics that are not always enough to convince people of the goodness of the vaccine. I would like to make it clear to all patients that we work on their side. There is no health dictatorship; if there was I would drive a Porsche, instead I work like a damned 10/12 hours a day, six days a week, and I go around by bicycle.