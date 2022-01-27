In Iran 17 people were arrested for publishing candid cameras on the Internet

On Wednesday, Iranian police said they arrested 17 people who had posted candid camera-style prank videos made in Tehran against passers-by on social networks. Police accused those arrested of having “created panic” to increase their popularity on the Internet.

The videos, released in recent weeks, had been viewed by many people in Iran: among them there was one in which an unsuspecting passer-by was hit with a cake in the face while on an escalator, and another more gory in where a man pretended to behead his wife in public out of jealousy. It is currently unclear which crimes the arrested people are accused of.

The Iranian conservative authorities have for years maintained strict control over the Internet and social networks, considered contrary to the Islamic religion, and in the past there had already been arrests for even rather harmless content published online, accused of violating public morals. Furthermore, various Western platforms (such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter) have long been blocked and can only be reached through services that allow you to bypass the recognition mechanisms of your IP address, which is assigned to each computer connected in the network and which identifies, among other things the country you are connecting from.