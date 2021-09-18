In Ireland Dwayne Johnson helps you with the move … more or less

When it comes to business, they feel like all kinds of things. Incredible news has come from Belfast, as reported by ComicBook, where a company offers a special service of Rockelgänger removals. For the uninitiated, Rockelgänger are a group of Dwayne Johnson impersonators who are popping up all over America.

According to the founder of the company, called My Baggage, “whatever your background, you can imagine that The Rock you move it for you“So take care of your move. Of course you will only have to settle for a lookalike. In fact the real Dwayne Johnson was recently busy filming Black Adam with Pierce Brosnan. The new DCEU film will focus on the Egyptian warrior, and its release is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

Obviously the My Baggage site acknowledges the lack of access to the real Rock, and tried to save itself from any complaints adding an important disclaimer:

“If you notice that your” Rock “looks more like his long-lost cousin, try not to be too disappointed. Let’s be honest, that’s the only way you’ll get close to him.”

Therefore zero responsibility for the Irish company, which wants to try to offer a dream to Johnson fans. Obviously, as best he can.

