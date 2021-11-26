World

In Ireland, Google will pay over € 200 million in back taxes

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

The Irish branch of Alphabet (the holding company that controls Google) has agreed to pay around 218 million euros in back taxes to the local government, officially with the aim of resolving “some tax issues”. The back payment was noticed by various newspapers because it was contained in the tax documents presented by the company on Thursday, but Google has not explained precisely what it is and has not wanted to respond to requests for clarification.

In Ireland, Google and many other large tech companies, such as Apple, enjoy an extremely advantageous tax regime, which is why they have moved their European subsidiary to the country. Thanks to a combination of strategies, these companies have managed to pay very low figures on profits generated outside the United States over the years. These companies have also been accused of tax avoidance on several occasions.

However, it is not clear what period Google’s back tax payment to the Irish government refers to. Google did not give details or explanations: it simply included about 218 million euros of back taxes to those paid in 2020 (about 600 million euros) and said that the payment was aimed at solving “some tax issues”, without answering the request for clarification.

– Read also: The European countries that do not want the global agreement to tax multinationals

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid: three-week lockdown in the most affected areas and the Christmas Markets in Bavaria – World canceled

7 days ago

“You had to treat her with Invermectin, she would have been saved”

1 week ago

Italy against the investigation in Israel on Palestinian NGOs accused of supporting terrorism

4 weeks ago

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the general who led the coup in Sudan, said he will not be part of the country’s new civilian government.

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button