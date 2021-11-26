In Ireland, Google will pay over € 200 million in back taxes

The Irish branch of Alphabet (the holding company that controls Google) has agreed to pay around 218 million euros in back taxes to the local government, officially with the aim of resolving “some tax issues”. The back payment was noticed by various newspapers because it was contained in the tax documents presented by the company on Thursday, but Google has not explained precisely what it is and has not wanted to respond to requests for clarification.

In Ireland, Google and many other large tech companies, such as Apple, enjoy an extremely advantageous tax regime, which is why they have moved their European subsidiary to the country. Thanks to a combination of strategies, these companies have managed to pay very low figures on profits generated outside the United States over the years. These companies have also been accused of tax avoidance on several occasions.

However, it is not clear what period Google’s back tax payment to the Irish government refers to. Google did not give details or explanations: it simply included about 218 million euros of back taxes to those paid in 2020 (about 600 million euros) and said that the payment was aimed at solving “some tax issues”, without answering the request for clarification.

– Read also: The European countries that do not want the global agreement to tax multinationals