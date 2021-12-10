In Israel after the third dose after 5 months immunity is very high – World

“We started boostering (third dose) the Covid vaccine in August, we were the first country to do it, now it’s been 5 months and we are seeing that neutralizing antibodies, cellular immune memory and general immunity are higher than after the second dose. There is a slight drop in antibodies, but that is not what we are concerned with because immunization is not based only on this. We are very satisfied with the result “. Arnon Shahar, head of the Covid task force and the vaccination campaign in Israel, told ANSA, disclosing the first data on the effectiveness of the booster.

“We are alarmed by the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, but for the moment we do not see that it is more violent or that it gives more serious disease than the other variants. The vaccine continues to cover severe disease even with two doses,” said Arnon Shahar. . “We are sharing the data with South Africa and pharmaceutical companies and we expect to know more in a week. In Israel we can say that we are in the fifth wave of the virus, but thanks to the booster we are containing it a lot, we have 500 infections a day “,he added.