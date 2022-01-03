In Israel, the fourth dose is officially launched for over 60s and health professionals while the infections continue to increase

The administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine for the over 60s and healthcare personnel kicks off in Israel. This was announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, who yesterday announced that these two categories can receive the serum provided that four months have passed since the administration of the third dose. Bennet stressed that, despite over 4 million Israelis have received three doses of the vaccine, in the next few days the peak of 50 thousand cases per day could be reached: “The wave with the Omicron variant is underway and we must protect ourselves”. For the Israeli premier it is a sudden turnaround, given that only a few days earlier he had announced that the fourth dose was temporarily suspended pending new data. Several studies, which were also cited by the Guardian, are showing that the new Covid variant has a greater spreading capacity than the others, but at the same time it is less deadly because it affects the throat instead of the lungs. This would be the reason why Bennet set himself the goal of “preventing serious illness among the elderly”.

According to the data reported by Reuters, in the last ten days the infections in Israel have increased dramatically, also leading to an increase in the most serious cases. This is precisely the category on which Bennet wants to focus, precisely because according to what is reported by Haaretz 68% of seriously ill patients are not vaccinated, a percentage that represents 31% of the entire population. A further problem is related to tampons, where in recent days very long queues have arisen in the cities of Bat Yam and Herzliya. Also from the point of view of intensive therapies, the Israeli government is thinking of taking measures, because seasonal flu, combined with the numerous daily cases of the Omicron variant, are leading Nachman Ash, Israeli Minister of Health, to intervene to increase the number of beds. .

Nash also said that “with the increase in Omicron infections, the country could achieve herd immunity but the numbers of infections will have to be very high. This is possible, but we don’t want to achieve it through infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people getting vaccinated ». However, even herd immunity does not represent a real guarantee as regards the way out of the virus, so much so that Salman Zarka, head of the Covid task force declared that “Herd immunity is far from being guaranteed because the experience of the last two years has shown that some patients who recovered were then reinfected ». Another weapon Israel is supplying to fight the virus is Merck’s anti-Covid pill, Molnupiravir, which can be used for Covid patients aged 18 and over. The Ministry of Health has already signed a supply contract which foresees the first shipment in a short time. Important news also regarding Pfizer’s antiviral, Paxlovid, which was authorized by Israel, which received thousands of doses last Thursday.

Entry for foreigners from 9 January

The government then announced that from 9 January foreigners from a list of about 200 orange countries, considered at medium-risk of contagion (and among these Italy), will be able to enter Israel again. The only condition is that they are people vaccinated or cured of Covid. They will still have to undergo, explains a statement from the Ministry of Health, a swab before departure and a molecular swab upon arrival, and then wait in isolation for the negative result.

Cover image: Ansa

