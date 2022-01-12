“In Israel, the No vax are 14% but they represent 100% of the patients attached to the machines”

That Omicron causes a milder disease than other coronavirus variants is indisputable, according to Israeli experts. Why, as the newspaper explains today Haaretz, only 14% of Israelis over 20 are not vaccinated, but these represent 45% of serious cases of Covid-19. And 100% of those who are attached to life-saving tools like ECMO machines and fans. “Right now we have 13 serious cases of patients attached to machines: 100% are unvaccinated,” Professor Nadav Davidovitch of Ben-Gurion University told the newspaper. But there is more: «81% of patients in hospital with ventilators are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated. Among our 57 seriously ill patients under 60, 43 are No vax ».

The differences are even more evident when looking at the age of the patients. Among Israelis between the ages of 60 and 69 there are 40 serious cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people, but only 2.8 serious cases per 100,000 vaccinated people. Between the ages of 70-79, the ratio is 46.6 serious cases per 100,000 people among the unvaccinated, against 6.8 among the vaccinated. These numbers slow Israel’s march towards the fourth dose, according to Professor Hagai Levine, president of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians. “What we are seeing is that the risk of serious illness among people who have received three doses of the vaccine and are under the age of 60 is extremely low. This raises a question mark about the need for the fourth dose for people under 60 ”.

