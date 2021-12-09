in Italy 5 million buildings at risk – Corriere.it

The EU proposes a vast program: obtaining the energy efficiency of buildings by preventing the sale or rental of those that do not exceed certain requirements. The operation could be assimilated to the one that in recent years has gradually prevented the production and limited the circulation of polluting cars with a rather substantial difference: old cars are scrapped a little more easily than houses. According to the advances, various time steps will be envisaged and it should be fully operational in 2033 (which, if we are talking about urban redevelopment, practically the day after tomorrow), the year from which it will be mandatory for those who buy to renovate the property within three years. Obviously, the consequences on the real estate market would be recorded much earlier and houses with bad energy classification would be very difficult to sell and at bargain prices. To keep the comparison with cars, as is happening to those who try to sell a used diesel car.

The division into 10 classes To better understand the terms of the matter you need to provide some numbers. The buildings are divided into ten classes (the class A of excellence in turn divided into four subclasses and from B to G, the one with the worst performance). The way to know the energy classification of a building or a property is to obtain the so-called APE (energy performance certificate) which is in fact compulsory only in three cases: if you want to sell or rent a property or if you submit it to renovations facilitated by the tax authorities (such as those for the superbonus) for which the law provides for it. Since only a part of the buildings have an Ape it is not possible to give precise numbers to the unit but very reliable estimates can be extracted from Istat and Enea data.



87% of certified properties of class D or worse A first factor to take into account the time of construction of the buildings: residential buildings in Italy are about 12.5 million: 7,160,000 are prior to 1970 (the attention to energy issues before the great oil crisis of 1973 was almost nothing), and in any case 11,230,000 structures are over thirty years old and in the great majority of cases they are energy-intensive. Enea annually publishes a report on energy certifications and has also created the Siape portal (information system on energy performance certificates). By comparing the data and limiting ourselves to residential properties in the five-year period 2016-2020, 1,645,445 certifications were analyzed by Enea. Of these, 87.9% concern properties in class D or worse (classes G alone represent 35.7% of the total). As regards the period of construction, the houses built before 1945 at the end of 2020 were in class D or worse in 94.2% of cases and it rises to 94.9% for houses built between 1945 and 1972, when the boom led to not looking much for the subtle on the characteristics of the properties.

4.5 million buildings at risk The numbers improve for subsequent real estate transactions, but if we consider the homes built between 2006 and 2015, the virtuous buildings according to the EU are still the minority (44.6%) and have only become the majority in the last five years. with 85.9%. Summing up, there would be at least 4.5 million residential buildings to be radically renovated by 2030 (if all class G were excluded). A very difficult hypothesis to practice, and unthinkable without a drain on public resources to facilitate the works.

