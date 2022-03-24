In Italy 81,811 Covid cases and 182 deaths. 15% positivity rate

AGI – The epidemic curve in Italy is still slightly uphill but the slowdown is now confirmed by the numbers. The new cases registered on Thursday 24 March are 81,811 against the 76,260 of yesterday but above all the 79,895 of last Thursday: a 2% increase on a weekly basis, a marked slowdown compared to last week. If the trend is confirmed in the next few days, it is likely that it will not miss much at the beginning of the descent.

The swabs processed are 545,302 (yesterday 513,744), with a positivity rate that rises to 15% from 14.8% yesterday. The deaths are 182 (yesterday 153). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic are 158,436.

Intensive care units drop by 19 units (yesterday +11) with 41 admissions on the day, reaching 447, while ordinary hospitalizations rose by 90 units (yesterday – 30) 9,029 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 9,300 infections followed by Lazio (+9,235), Campania (+8,828) and Puglia (+8,420).

The total cases come to 14,153,098. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 63,553 (yesterday 51,922) for a total that rises to 12,748,859. The currently positive 18.913 more (yesterday + 26.283) and rising to 1.245.803 are still increasing. Of these, 1,236,327 are in home isolation.