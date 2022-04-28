in Italy 87,940 cases and 186 deaths, hospitalizations are falling. From May 1st, the green pass will no longer be required
The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Wednesday 27 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 87,940 new infections and 186 deaths. The positivity rate is 15.9%. Agenas, employment of seats in the cinema department in 12 regions. From May 1st we are moving towards the stop to the obligation of masks indoors but with some exceptions, such as on transport, in cinemas and in theaters. And the green pass will no longer be required, assures Undersecretary Costa. Mattarella: “Covid exists but we have learned to fight it”. Meanwhile, 91.45% of the over 12 population has completed the primary vaccination course, but are struggling with the fourth doses. Draghi was negativized.
In the world 511 million infections and 6.23 million deaths. The first diagnostic breath test arrives in the USA
Fauci: “The pandemic is not over yet in the US”
The White House super-consultant for coronavirus, Antony Fauci, warned that the US is at a better time but the Covid pandemic is not over yet. After a violent wave this winter, “we slowed down and moved into a more controlled phase,” the virologist told The Associated Press. “But that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over at all.” The same Fauci the day before had declared on a talk show of the PBS that the US “had come out of the pandemic”. Covid cases in the country are at one of the lowest levels in recent months and two thirds of the population is vaccinated. “We are much, much better off than a year ago,” said the virologist. However, “we still can’t take our foot off the accelerator,” said Fauci. “Another variant may crop up that could lead to another potential wave.”
91 percent of Italians over 12 have been vaccinated
136,711,197 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, compared to the 141,900,523 delivered, that is 96.3%. The figure is provided by the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.15 this morning. Of these, 95,340,707 doses are from Pizer / BioNTech; 25,446,737 of Moderna; 11,514,521 of Vaxzevria; 6,726,093 of Pfizer pediatric; 1,849,465 to Janssen; and 1,023,000 of Novavax.
The total of the over 12 audience who received at least one dose is 49,375,336, that is 91.45% of the population. The total of those who received the third additional dose / booster was 39,304,011 equal to 84.17% of the potential basin of those who completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months. The total booster dose for immunocompromised patients is 109,481, equal to 13.83% of the potential pelvis, while the total of those who received the second booster dose is 145,535, equal to 3.29% of the potential pelvis. As for the audience aged between 5 and 11 years, the total with at least one dose is 1,383,254, equal to 37.83%; and the total of those who have completed the vaccination cycle is 1,253,497, equal to 34.29% of the population considered.
The news on Covid-19 today, Wednesday 28 April
The new Covid cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours were 87,940 while the deaths are 186. This is what emerges from yesterday’s bulletin on Wednesday 27 April. The positivity rate is 15.9% (-0.3%).
Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:
- Lombardy: +13.110
- Veneto: +9.660
- Campania: +10.785
- Emilia Romagna: +2.972
- Lazio: +8.692
- Piedmont: +5.973
- Sicily: +6.550
- Tuscany: +5.653
- Puglia: +8.030
- Marche: +2.854
- Liguria: +2.076
- Abruzzo: +0
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.533
- Calabria: +3.057
- Sardinia: +2.862
- Umbria: +1.127
- PA Bolzano: +673
- PA Trento: +576
- Basilicata: +1.127
- Molise: +489
- Aosta Valley: +135
