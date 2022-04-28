in Italy 87,940 cases and 186 deaths, hospitalizations are falling. From May 1st, the green pass will no longer be required

136,711,197 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, compared to the 141,900,523 delivered, that is 96.3%. The figure is provided by the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.15 this morning. Of these, 95,340,707 doses are from Pizer / BioNTech; 25,446,737 of Moderna; 11,514,521 of Vaxzevria; 6,726,093 of Pfizer pediatric; 1,849,465 to Janssen; and 1,023,000 of Novavax.

The total of the over 12 audience who received at least one dose is 49,375,336, that is 91.45% of the population. The total of those who received the third additional dose / booster was 39,304,011 equal to 84.17% of the potential basin of those who completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months. The total booster dose for immunocompromised patients is 109,481, equal to 13.83% of the potential pelvis, while the total of those who received the second booster dose is 145,535, equal to 3.29% of the potential pelvis. As for the audience aged between 5 and 11 years, the total with at least one dose is 1,383,254, equal to 37.83%; and the total of those who have completed the vaccination cycle is 1,253,497, equal to 34.29% of the population considered.