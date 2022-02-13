In Italy abortion is still a denied right

In January, the regional councilor Marco Grimaldi presented a question that proposes to address a very delicate issue for Piedmont (and more generally for Italy), namely that of objecting doctors and the difficulties that more and more women encounter when they decide to have an abortion .

The situation is well exemplified by the Ciriè hospital, a town a few kilometers from Turin, where nine out of nine gynecologists are conscientious objectors and, consequently, the right to abortion is systematically denied.

A condition of extreme precariousness which, according to Grimaldi, “shows what are the effects not only of an unfortunately increasing trend among doctors, but of the current direction of the Region, which since in office has not only forgotten to apply Law 194, but did everything to hinder the self-determination and freedom of women, up to the entry of the Pro Vita associations into the counseling centers ».

Even this last aspect deserves the utmost attention, given that the ideological methods imparted in the “training courses” activated by these organizations are now well known: a survey of Health Newspaper uncovered Pandora’s box, demonstrating how volunteers are sent to counseling centers to spread a witch-hunt climate and stigmatize those who intend to abort, slowing down women’s access not only to voluntary termination of pregnancy, but also to emergency contraception . The techniques adopted are many, first of all the phrases coined specifically to hit women on the spot (“I understand that you are a victim of violence, but if you have an abortion now you will do violence yourself”); but ample space is also reserved for the dissemination of full-blown unscientific lies (“A pregnancy can cure leukemia”, “An abortion will make your partner homosexual”, “You cannot access abortion without your partner’s consent”).

That of Ciriè is not an isolated case: according to the research Never data!published by the Luca Coscioni Association, in Italy, the hospitals in which it is impossible to carry out a voluntary interruption of pregnancy are at least 15, while 46 structures have a percentage of objectors that exceeds the 80% threshold.

To photograph the state of the art of a right never actually enjoyed, the teacher Chiara Lalli and the journalist Sonia Montegiove – the two experts who conducted the investigation – created the “Map objection 100”, which collects and updates the structures in to whom all staff are conscientious objector and those with a percentage higher than 80% for all professional categories (gynecologists, anesthetists, non-medical personnel).

The resulting picture is depressing: in 11 regions there is at least one hospital with 100% of objectors. Sardinia and Sicily stand out for non-compliance, with more than 80% of non-response to generalized civic access; but extreme cases are not lacking even at the provincial level, as in the case of Andria, where both gynecologists and non-medical personnel are 100% objectors.

In Italy, the voluntary termination of pregnancy became legal on 22 May 1978 thanks to a milestone of civilization such as Law 194, later confirmed by the abrogative referendum of 17 May 1981. However, after more than forty years, its full implementation is still strongly questioned not only by doctors who consider themselves morally opposed to this practice, but also by a deeply rooted and very active “pro-life lobby”, which never misses an opportunity to claim its presence within the clinics and influence the work of institutions.

We had a demonstration of this in Umbria, where in the last two years the center-right junta, led by Donatella Tessei, has carried out a real crusade against RU486 – the so-called “abortion pill”, the most used method to interrupt voluntarily become pregnant within the first 7 weeks of conception.

With a resolution of the regional council, in June 2020 Umbria had come to abrogate the possibility of accessing pharmacological abortion in Day hospital or at home, requiring a three-day hospitalization – but he had to retrace his steps in December, to comply with the guidelines of the Superior Health Council. A well-known situation also in the case of Piedmont, which a little more than two months ago was warned by 27 associations and abortion gynecologists for “the failure to apply the ministerial guidelines for the voluntary termination of pregnancy with a pharmacological method”, prohibiting the RU486 within the counseling centers.

Even the daily news shows that Italy is not yet mature enough to guarantee a full right to freely dispose of one’s body. In 2020, thanks to an in-depth investigation conducted by journalist Jennifer Guerra, international public opinion was finally able to learn about the degree of Italian conservatism towards the right to abortion.

On that occasion, Guerra brought to light the sad phenomenon of “fetal cemeteries”, mapping more than 50 of them, including the infamous “Lot 108” of the Flaminio cemetery in Rome: an infinite expanse of crosses where they are buried – without any consent – aborted fetuses of women.

For women intending to have an abortion, however, the horror atmosphere is not reserved only for extreme cases such as that of the catacombs of embryos; the ordeal begins right away, with the difficulty of knowing how, when and where. The apparatus that should make the enjoyment of a right effective is watering from all sides: the sites of the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Department do not mention the methods of access, the clinics often ignore the telephone and the hospitals tend to postpone the appointment from week to week, even if only by telephone, asked by those who need information.

The bitter truth is that, after more than forty years, the right to abortion continues to be denied to most women in Italy. The words that Emma Bonino used a few years ago come to mind: perhaps, we are still that country in which “You will give birth with pain and abort with torture”.

If it is true that the degree of modernity of a country is measured – also – by the possibility of freely disposing of our bodies, well, there is still a long way to go and full of obstacles.