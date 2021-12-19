in Italy coal starts again

In France the nuclear reactors are shut down, while in Italy the coal poles are reactivated. The green plan slows down and energy prices hit dizzying levels.

Little electricity, scarce gas and skyrocketing costs. It is a frightening domino effect that is affecting the entire global energy sector. The intermittent supply produces the direct increase in extraction and production costs, by increasing the purchase amounts and, consequently, the amounts of domestic bills. And if anyone were wondering if the effects are deleterious even upstream, just look at what happened in France, where as many as four atomic reactors have shut down their engines. A boomerang that also risks hitting the sustainability plan, where it has not already hit it. In Italy, for example, Enel was forced to reactivate the coal poles.

A mix of factors that threatens to create a perfect storm. Moreover, in recent days, the energy problem had prompted some governments to sound the alarm about a possible blackout. News that made the entire European population jump, where with winter now on its way the shutdown of domestic energy services would deal the blow of the definitive knockout Weather conditions do not help: little wind, little light to meet the need for solar energy and bitter cold, which forces users to switch on first and switch off later radiators.

Energy, the blackout is scary: coal production rises

The scarce methane has effectively forced industries to burn coal again. In essence, energy production relies in an emergency on the very component it hoped to abandon definitively. In spite of the sustainable plan, the green and all the decarbonization plans that animated both the G7 in Rome and the Cop26 in Glasgow. Indeed, Enel’s re-ignition of coal in La Spezia it follows that of the A2A power plant in Monfalcone, in the province of Gorizia, where they worked on the switch to methane. The need for electricity therefore forces us to review some priorities. All while the Italian government tries to amortize the sting in the bill by arranging some emergency maneuvers, such as the postponement of the percentages of inflation, through a treasury of a few billion. Measures that, however, may not be enough in the face of an increase that some indicators predict as high as 70%.

READ ALSO >>> They consume energy even when turned off! The unsuspected appliances

The situation is not better in other countries either. In France, for example, the shutdown of the EdF nuclear reactors means a net cut to about 10% of the national needs. A drastic move, which did not fail to produce its reverberations on international lists. Prices skyrocket and, in Italy, the electricity quotation for wholesale supplies reaches € 329.72 per 1,000 kWh, with peaks of 387 in the twilight hours. For its part, methane is reaching peaks of 35%, reaching $ 46 per million Btu. It is no better on the CO2 front, with final price increases between 25 and 30 cents more per kWh.