In Italy glaucoma risk for 1.2 million, only half knows – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 07 – Getting to know better a still hidden threat such as glaucoma, the disease that endangers sight and can be treated, but which is recognized only in half of the cases: this is the goal of the week world of glaucoma promoted by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (Iapb). “Don’t get distracted. Glaucoma can burn your sight”, is the message for the World Week of Iapb Italia Onlus, which promotes the campaign in our country with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired. It is estimated that in Italy there are 1.2 million people at risk of glaucoma. The disease is “the second leading cause of blindness in the world” and is particularly insidious, “because it has no early symptoms in most cases, but is only felt when the damage to the optic nerve and vision is irreparable,” notes the president of Iapb Italia Onlus, Mario Barbuto. Timely diagnosis, he adds, and an “eye examination every year after the age of sixty, and every two between the ages of 40 and 60, is confirmed – Barbuto observes – the main form of prevention”.

The symbolic image of the Italian countryside is that of a fried egg burned at the edges, in which the yolk and albumen represent the pupil and iris and the burns at the edges represent the progression of glaucoma, the disease gradually “burns” the peripheral vision without the person leaving notice, notes chef Alessandro Circiello, who lent his name to the campaign in Italy. (HANDLE).

