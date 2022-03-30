In Italy, health is only “bio-social”: the black hole of psychological assistance (by D. Lazzari)

The Italian media are full of comments and figures on the psychological distress in the population. It is estimated that one in four people over the age of 18 and one in three below have problems of this type, they are not mentally ill but people who are not well, suffer in various ways, with a widely documented impact on the different dimensions of life, from work or study, to relationships, to health.

A situation that has been well documented for years and that with the pandemic, and now with the war, has only increased. Science has variously called this broad situation: psychological distress, adjustment disorders, structured discomfort, but the substance is clear. It was clear even before the pandemic when the analysts of the World Economic Forum pointed to the psychological malaise of Western countries as a serious socio-economic problem. It is clear to Italian citizens who cheered for the “psychological bonus”, feeling this issue no longer as a shame but as a right. It is clear to children that they are claiming the right to psychological well-being with an awareness that should put many adults to shame. It is also clear to many politicians, who are in the municipalities or in Parliament, but still close to the needs of citizens. We are talking about the needs of 2022, not those of 50 or 60 years ago. Problems that, if you don’t tackle them in the right way, cause damage on all levels.

Is all this enough? In the country waiting for bridges to collapse to intervene? So far it does not seem that it is enough. WHO tells us that health is a biological, psychological and social (biopsychosocial) issue. But in Italy we have 107,000 doctors in the NHS and 47,000 family doctors and pediatricians, let’s say for the “bio”. On the “social” side, to simplify, we have 18,000 social workers (6,400 in the NHS and one for every 5,000 inhabitants in social services, and should be 12,000).

The psychological assistance side does not actually exist: the ridiculous figure of 5,000 psychologists in Italian public services is a fact that speaks for itself. Not only are there no school psychologists in school or social psychologists in welfare, but even in health they are few and poorly organized: only 25% of the Italian ASLs have psychology services that coordinate activities and interface with citizens.

If we look at the regulations, Italian citizens should feel safe. The 2017 Essential Levels of Assistance to many other laws and guidelines provide psychological assistance not only for people with mental illnesses but for different situations of psychological distress: from pregnant women, to couples, to parents and minor children , to the worker in crisis, to people with physical and chronic illnesses, to the terminal phase of life and so on. From the clinic to the emergency room, citizens should be able to find attention and answers on these aspects. But the reality is quite different: those looking for a psychologist in the Italian ASLs almost never know where to find him and which doors to knock because there are no addresses for psychology.

Economically it is a large investment, given the extensive documentation on the relationship between costs for psychology and economic benefits, each euro spent produces savings of two or three euros. But to do this it is not enough to make some adjustments: we must take note that we need to put this issue into a system. It is no longer sufficient to decline psychological needs and problems in a biological or social key.

The total privatization of psychological well-being (or discomfort) that Italy has made, taking advantage of the modesty of citizens to claim these needs, no longer holds up. It cuts out millions of children, teens and adults from psychological help, prevents any strategy of prevention and promotion of psychological resources, denies these problems by entrusting them to drugs or silence and impotent anger, destined in many cases to become psychiatric or physical pathologies. And today we are concerned, rightly with the refugees from Ukraine, but the war creates profound psychological distress even among Italians.

I say it clearly: citizens don’t need slogans and psychologists need some hiring. Either who decides takes note that in Italy public psychological assistance is a black hole, that for better or worse the state deals with mental illnesses and serious disorders but ignores what is psychological and decides to get involved, or will have to speak clearly to the citizens. and say that they make do.