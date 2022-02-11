in Italy it increases less than elsewhere- Corriere.it

Draghi: spread increases for many countries, less in Italy «Today the spreads have increased for many countries in Europe, not for all, but the increase in the Italian spread is lower than that of other countries», The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, pointed out during the press conference the end of the council of ministers. With a warning: «This must not hide that we start from a much higher spread base and a much higher volume of public debt. We need to spend well, watch over the accounts, watch over the debt, ”the premier warned.



The record of the German Bund, at the most since 2018 Draghi is right, the spreads have widened across Europe. Starting with the Greece, where the 10-year government bond yield rose to 2.64%. In Spain a Bonos yields 1.18% while in Portugal the 10-year bond has an interest rate of 1.13%. Together with the Italian BTPs, they are the highest values ​​in absolute terms in the euro area, because they represent the risk of investing in these countries in the light of a rise in interest rates. In comparison, however, the rise in spreads and yields of the countries of Northern Europe was much wider, because they come from years of negative interest. In Irelanda, in this changed scenario, iThe 10-year government bond now yields 0.81%; in France it rose to 0.73%; in Belgium we are at 0.75%; in Austria at 0.58%; and in Finland at 0.57%. Even the euro zone benchmark, the German Bund, has risen to a record since 2018 and now returns 0.25%, after touching +, 027% during the session. But Italy, as Draghi rightly points out, has a much higher volume of public debt.

The acceleration of inflation The world changes fast. Until a few months ago, central bankers valued the flare-up on prices only transitory and guaranteed zero rates for a very prolonged period. Instead it seems that it will not happen. Driving the acceleration is inflationwhich is no longer regarded as a transitory phenomenon either Overseas, where in January it is up to 7.5% from 7% in Decemberneither in Europe, where the latest data indicate an index of 5.1% in January. And the slowdown in prices in Germany (+ 0.4% on a monthly basis and + 4.9% on an annual basis) is not enough to reassure investors. Also because the new president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, has already warned that for the whole of 2022, German inflation will remain well over 4%too much compared to the target of 2% in the medium term set by the European Central Bank.

But for Lagarde it is not greenflation So in a climate of expectation and concern, after years of fighting deflation (negative inflation) and ultra-accommodative central bank policies to restart the world economy after the great financial crisis and then the recession caused by the pandemic, today we live in an overturned paradigm. And the reassurances that the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde continues to provide, are of little use. In an interview with the German newspaper Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschlandthe French lawyer said that “Raising rates would solve none of the current problems”. And she reiterated that she was “confident” that euro area inflation will slow down over the course of the year. “We are approaching the goal, which will allow us to withdraw some interventions gradually. But we don’t want to throttle the recovery, ”said Lagarde, insisting that the debate on «greenflation“, That is, on the inflation caused by the decarbonisation of the economy, “Is exaggerated“. One proof, according to the president of the ECB, is that in most euro countries, including Germany, wage demands “are very moderate”.

On this point Lagarde is not isolated. Also US President Joe Biden supports the Federal Reserve and the need to recalibrate monetary policybut continues to believe that inflation will slow down at the end of the year. Mario Draghi is more cautious. «The forecasts indicate a high inflation, but which then begins to decline, this explains the caution with which the ECB has moved, there is an extreme gradualness in the monetary policy response based on the estimates. Although we must not underestimate inflation», Said the former president of the ECB, who led until the end of October 2019.

The pessimism of the stock exchanges Even the stock markets are pessimistic, after the closing in red of Wall Street, on fears the Fed will act more aggressively than expected, with a 1% rate hike by 1 Julywith the first half point retouching already in March. At mid-day Milan marks the worst performance in Europe, with the Ftse Mib down by 1.45% (in Milan only the stocks involved in the banking risk on the rumors of a takeover bid by Unicredit on Banco Bpm, the best stock in Piazza Affari, have the plus sign). Frankfurt lost 0.39%, Amsterdam 0.68%, Paris 1.25% and Madrid 1.14%. London is also down (-0.7%). while American futures herald a negative start also for Wall Street, after the sharp slowdown on Thursday.

