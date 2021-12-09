In Italy the age of future retirement is among the highest, 71 years

In Italy the requirement for a future “normal” retirement age is among the highest at 71 years of age, equal to Estonia (71 years) and the Netherlands (71 years) and lower only than Denmark (74 years), against an average 66-year-old OECD for the generation entering the job market today.

This was announced in the report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development entitled “A look at pensions”, which takes stock of the current state of the art and the future scenarios of the various systems.

Currently, in our country all the different options available to retire before the statutory retirement age (including Quota 100, which will be replaced starting with this maneuver by Quota 102) lower the average age of exit from the market of work, on average equal to 61.8 years against 63.1 years of the OECD average.

A choice that has led Italy’s public pension expenditure to be in second place among the highest in OECD countries, equal to 15.4% of the gross domestic product (data 2019).

Among the other countries of the Organization, Spain requires less than 40 years of contributions, Belgium which requires 42 years, France 41.5 years and Germany 45 years. In 2020, the average retirement age was among the highest in Norway and Iceland (67 years), while the lowest in Turkey (52 years).

For all OECD states, the challenge for the future will be to maintain an economically sustainable system, despite the aging trend of the population.

Forecasts say a working-age population will drop by more than a quarter by 2060 in most countries in southern, central and eastern Europe, but also in Japan and Korea.

In Italy, retirement will be reached at 71 as a result of the scheme introduced in 1995 which adjusts pension benefits to life expectancy and growth and will only be fully effective around 2040.

In our country, the need for a balance between population aging and employment growth will be crucial: in 2050 there will be 74 people aged 65 or over for every 100 people aged between 20 and 64, one of the most highs of the OECD.

