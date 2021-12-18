In Italy the first fully electric AMG: Mercedes-AMG EQS 53

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + arrives in Italy, the first fully electric AMG born in Affalterbach of the car manufacturer of the three-pointed star. Up to 761 HP of power and a maximum peak of 1,020 Nm of torque for an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds guaranteed by the traction with two electric motors, to give a first idea of ​​the new Mercedes flagship -AMG.

There is one motor on the front axle, the other on the rear axle to ensure optimal weight distribution and allow the AMG 4MATIC + Performance variable all-wheel drive to transmit the driving force to the wheels in all conditions. The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +, basically, it boasts a total power of 484 kW (658 hp) with maximum torque of 950 Nm but, as mentioned above, on request it is possible to increase these numbers to 560 kW (761 hp) and 1,020 Nm with the DYNAMIC package. PLUS AMG. The immediate consequences of this, chronometer in hand, are an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h that goes from 3.8 to 3.4 seconds and a top speed that goes from 220 to 250 km / h, limited in both cases, of course.

The engines of the AMG version of the luxury electric Mercedes EQS are of the synchronous type with permanent magnets (PSM) and stand out for the balance between increased power, efficiency and silence, thanks also to the new windings, the more powerful currents and the new drive via DC / AC converter with dedicated software. The most powerful engine is placed on the rear axle supported by a specific heat system for high loads with a cooling circuit that includes various elements specific to AMG and by the additional oil cooler to guarantee efficiency and high performance in every situation.

Performance and engines aside, the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +, despite being completely electric, does not lack involving sounds thanks to the exclusive SOUND EXPERIENCE AMG. It is produced through speakers, shaker and sound generator and gives the driver the possibility to choose between two variants, “Authentic” and “Performance”, rombo (artificial clearly) adjustable in intensity and color based on driving, driving program and preferences, transmitted both inside and outside the passenger compartment. 175,580 euros is the basis of the car’s Italian list price, available in a single exclusive version with Hyperscreen (find out more here), 21 ″ wheels and AMG nappa leather.