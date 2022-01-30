In Italy there are no charging stations for electric cars

The electric transition is now taking more and more shape, there has been talk of zero-emission cars for some time, and almost all car manufacturers have a model of this type in their list. The objectives of total electrification are now known to all: by 2035, according to the European directives, most likely no more petrol and diesel vehicles will be produced.

In this very clear and eco-sustainable scenario, Italy unfortunately lags behind in terms of infrastructure. It is not the first time that we have talked about it, indeed, we had already deepened the discussion of the lack of charging stations on the national territory, and the situation does not seem to change. Today the alarm from Motus-E, the association that brings together all the stakeholders in the electric mobility sector: “There are only 1.2 fast charging points for every 100 km of the motorway“. Obviously they are not enough.

The Motus-E report: the presence of infrastructures in Italy

Motus-E’s analysis specifically concerns the presence of electric car charging stations in Italy, and in particular took into consideration the increase in energy refueling stations distributed throughout the country. The report obviously concerns the data for 2021 (updated to 31 December) and speaks of a significant increase, equal to 35%. This means that an additional 6,700 units were installed, resulting in a total of 26,024 units. The infrastructures are 13,233 in all, in 10,503 stations accessible to the public.

By analyzing the columns in detail, Motus-E has established that among the standard charging points, 73.6% of the total is slow (3-7 kW) and fast (11-22 kW), only 6, 1% of the total, on the other hand, concerns infrastructures for ultra-fast charging, with more than 50 kW of power.

The Italian situation

As already mentioned, also according to the analysts of Motus-E our country today is extremely late. In fact, today there are only 1.2 fast charging points on the Italian territory for every 100 km of motorway. And they add: “Despite the measures that have been taken at national level for motorway infrastructure, to date there is no notice published by the motorway concessionaires for the construction and management of a recharging network for electric vehicles”.

The numbers of columns in cities and urban centers, on the other hand, are other, and positive, but despite this, the energy transition it needs more effort, what has been done so far is not enough. The experts underline: “In 2022 it will be essential to adopt a unified approach between the various municipalities, and for this reason Motus-E has prepared a simple, effective and fast draft regulation that can help municipalities in drafting their own regulations, as well as applying of existing legislation “.

The geographical distribution of the charging stations

The last very significant fact concerns the discrepancy between the north and the south in Italy. In fact, if 57% of the infrastructures are located in northern Italy, only 20% are in the south and in the islands and 23% in the center. And that’s not all, because 34% of the refueling stations are located in the provincial capitals, the rest in the various municipalities. Lombardy seems to be the region at the top of the ranking, according to the data collected by Motus-E.