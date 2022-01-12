In Italy there are still 1.2 billion old lire

The arrival of 2022 marked the celebration ofanniversary of the abandonment to the Lira, the Italian currency in circulation on the national territory from the foundation of the Kingdom of Italy in 1861 until the entry into force of the Euro, precisely in 2002, for a short period of cohabitation which ended on February 28 of that year. Well, what many don’t know is that around Italy there are still many coins and banknotes belonging to the old coinage, for a value that reaches truly remarkable figures.

Whether for a tendency to save, or for nostalgia, the lire still present in the pockets (and in the drawers, in the piggy banks or even under the mattresses) would correspond to a total of well 1.2 billion euros (more than 2,323.5 billion lire). This is revealed by a calculation made by Bloomberg, which indicates that in all of Europe and counting the various national currencies (German mark, French franc, Spanish peseta, etc.) we would arrive at a total of well 8.5 billion euros at the community level.

All very nice, except that a good portion of these banknotes is real waste paper. In most of the countries of the Monetary Union (for example in Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Finland), in fact, it is no longer possible to convert the pre-existing currency to the Euro, making it completely useless if not for a mere collector’s purpose. The exception is Germany, where it is still possible to change the old brands. In Italy, on the other hand, the last date to carry out this operation at the Bank of Italy offices was 28 February 2012 (then brought forward to 7 December 2011), at the historical exchange rate of 1,936.27 lire for one euro.

It is therefore no coincidence that a large part of the 8.5 billion mentioned above is made up of German marks. They follow 1.6 billion euros in pesetas Spanish and little more than one billion French francs. The 1.2 billion euro in Italian lire, therefore, like those of the Spaniards and the French, they now have a nominal value only.