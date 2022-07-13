In Italy they insist on Alexis as a problem: “He is the man who blocks the Inter market”

Alexis Sanchez It has become a stone in the shoe for Inter Milan. At least that is how the local media understand it, always attentive to the possible departure of the Chilean striker from the discipline of the Lombard team.

The last newspaper that referred to the subject was the Corriere della Seraa national publication medium in Italy that explained the reasons for the player’s recurrent refusals to leave the club.

“Alexis Sánchez: Inter, the salary, Dybala, Julia Roberts, the 8 million plane. Who is the man that blocks the market Nerazzurri?”, titled the newspaper in its digital edition.

An extensive reportwhere he reviews each of the chapters in the life of the Chilean striker. From his beginnings in Tocopilla, through his viral photo with Julia Roberts in Manchester, to his love of dogs and the private plane that cost him 8.5 million dollars.

However, the main focus is the refusal of the Wonder Boy to go to a lesser football challenge than the one he meets today at the Giuseppe Meazza. According to the same publication, the player’s attitude has put in check the decisions of the team executive director, Giuseppe Marotta.

“The 33-year-old Chilean has always hit the mark not only with his goals but also with his strong personality. The same one that today, with a one-year contract and a salary of 7 million a year, pushes him to reject any destination that is not top ”, says the Corriere della Sera.

Likewise, it complements the information with the possible conclusions: “thus puts on hold Marotta’s operations (and perhaps also the arrival of Dybala)”.

In the body of the note, the Corriere bases what is the possible way out for the true crossroads that has become the presence of Sánchez in Inter, a player who still has one year left on his contract with the institution.

“It seems clear that Inter, to get out of the impasse, will be forced to grant him compensation (we are talking about 4 million at least)”, warns in Milan.

In the same way, the most important newspaper in Italy slips a criticism of the attitude of the Chilean, who solo joined the club’s preseason this Wednesdaydespite not having national team matches in June, just like the rest of the squad that arrived on July 13.

“In the meantime, Sánchez does not seem to care too much: on Instagram, where he boasts 14 million followers, of his vacations in Tuscany he first published a ‘Carpe diem’ and then a video in which he shows his perfect physical form. At least from that point of view, whoever takes it meets a very ‘fit’ athlete. But how will he continue to be as a footballer? ”, Adds the report.