“In Italy we will retire at 71”

Quota 100’s days are numbered and the horizon of the pensions theme remains even more than nebulous. In the 2022 maneuver there is a lack of funds for a structural reform of the social security system, with the real risk that the retirement age in Italy will continue to grow, again and again. So much so that the generation that is currently facing the world of work in Italy could retire at 71, while now it is possible to retire from active life on average at 61.8 years, thanks to the “different options available” to go retire early.

The scenario: in Italy they will retire at 71

This is the scenario depicted in the Pensions at a glance 2021 report, released today by the OECD. Italy, explains the study, “is among the seven OECD countries that link the statutory retirement age to life expectancy. it is not necessary to improve retirement finances, but aims to prevent people from retiring too early with too low pensions and to promote employment at a later age. In Italy, the requirement for a ‘normal’ future retirement age is among the higher with 71 years of age, such as Denmark (74 years), Estonia (71 years) and the Netherlands (71 years), against an OECD average of 66 years for the generation now entering the labor market “.

“In Italy and in these other countries – continues the OECD – all improvements in life expectancy are automatically integrated into the retirement age. Alternatively, Finland and the Netherlands pass on two thirds of the improvements in life expectancy to the retirement age “. On the other hand, today “the various options available to retire before the statutory retirement age lower the average age of exit from the labor market, equal to an average of 61.8 years against the 63.1 years of the OECD average”.

Pensions, Italy spends 15.4% of GDP

In Italy, again according to the OECD report, “the granting of relatively high benefits to young pensioners means that public pension expenditure is in second place among the highest in OECD countries, equal to 15.4% of GDP in 2019 “. The fact is, explains the Organization, that” the various options available to retire before the statutory retirement age lower the average age of exit from the labor market, equal to an average of 61.8 years against 63.1 years of the OECD average “.

The aging of the population, notes the OECD, “will be rapid and by 2050 there will be 74 people aged 65 or over for every 100 people between the ages of 20 and 64, which is one of the largest ratios. Over the past 20 years, employment growth, even through longer careers, has offset more than half of the aging pressure on pension spending in Italy. Nonetheless, the latter has increased by 2.2 % of GDP between 2000 and 2017. For Italy, the increase in employment continues to be of crucial importance, especially in the older age groups “.

