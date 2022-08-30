In its global growth, Samsung TV Plus presents its new image with a commitment to user experience and premium content

In Mexico, Samsung’s free streaming service has doubled its user base in a year and a half, while viewing time has multiplied by 12 and more than 40% of the brand’s Smart TV users are active online. the platform

Samsung welcomes a new chapter of its service streaming Free Samsung TV Plus. Amid growing demand from viewers, Samsung TV Plus introduces a new brand identity.

Launched in South Korea in 2015 as a free ad-supported television (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus is now present in 24 countries and more than 465 million TVs and mobile devices worldwide. In Mexico, the service arrived in early 2021 and has since doubled its user base. Additionally, viewing time has increased 12-fold, and more than 40% of Samsung Smart TV owners are active on the platform.

Globally, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing over the past 12 months, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed. Amid the increase in engagement of viewers, Samsung has expanded its content offering with more than 1,600 channels globally, in addition to 50 O&O channels (Owned-and-operated station or owned and operated station) covering news, sports, entertainment and more. The new global image represents Samsung’s commitment and investment in the future of FAST.

“As one of the earliest players in the ad-supported free streaming TV space and with unrivaled expertise in hardware, software and services on a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become the premier viewing destination for consumers of all the worldsaid Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.The new image of Samsung TV Plus represents our continued investment in the future of this type of service“.

The launch of a new look

Inspired by the multi-device experience and radical ease of use, the creativity of the new look incorporates a bold use of colors and animations that bring to life the enormous variety of content available on Samsung TV Plus. The platform’s new identity was launched globally on August 29.

“Samsung is proud to bring premium entertainment and information to millions of people easily, quickly and at no additional cost through Samsung TV Plus. This new brand moment also signifies our commitment to improve the user experience, whether that’s adding new features or new channels.“, said Aline Jabbour, Director of Business Development and Content Acquisition for Latin America at Samsung.

Samsung TV Plus channels offer special programming

To celebrate the new image of Samsung TV Plus, the channels available in the service of streaming Free Samsung are preparing special broadcasts for viewers. Check out the highlights below, and see the full lineup on the Samsung TV Plus platform:

Exclusive Premium Content

Love Naturea wildlife and nature channel that brings viewers powerful stories about the natural world, will showcase a special programming event called Animal Exploration from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31. Animal Exploration will show a curated selection of series and documentaries from Love Nature and documentaries exclusively for the public on Samsung TV Plus.

To complete the offer for moviegoers, netmovies will offer an exclusive premiere for Samsung TV Plus: the movie Scarlett, a dramatic love story of two architects, Chase and Scarlett, whose dreams are interrupted when Scarlett is diagnosed with cancer.

unmissable marathons

The ideal channel for travel lovers does exist and is called Tastemade. This August 29 will have an exclusive program for you to get to know every corner of Mexico and at the same time, plan your next trip, with programs such as Things I never ate, Cost X Destination, Tacos With Everything either Distilling Mexico.

In the channel run-timethe celebration will take place with action films, among which will be The Law of the Strongest (Out of the Furnace), a crime drama with Christian Bale, Casey Affleck, Zoe Saldana and Willem Dafoe. Additionally, viewers will be able to see movies that launched the careers of movie stars like Ana de Armas, Channing Tatum, Saoirse Ronan and John Cena.

special premieres

For lovers of novelties, every weekend in September there will be premieres in SparkTV. Some of the films that will be part of the Saturday and Sunday specials will be: 16 – LoveThe Adventures of Pepper and Paula, The Adventures of Thomas and Felix Y The Prince and the Pauper.

In TV chair You can enjoy various feature films that reflect an essential part of the history of Mexico, among them, Morelos, a production of Antonio Serrano. This tape will let you know the Last years of life of José María Morelos y Pavónwith Dagobert Gama as protagonist. You will also find titles like The hour of tremor with Damián Bichir and Héctor Bonilla; Y Workforce.

Cinema in Spanish will also offer a special program in TV Goldwhere viewers can enjoy emblematic films of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. These days you will see the little mothera classic of the iconic character “La India María”, played by Mexican actress María Elena Velasco; The boy and the walla 1965 production, and educating dad a tape that premiered in 1955 with the first actor Fernando Soler.

The premieres will also reach Sony channels. In Sony Competencies, viewers will enjoy programs that will get the adrenaline pumping, as it is ‘perfect escape’a contest where incredible rewards are offered to its participants, but to do so, they must escape from the cage, how many will make it?

In the channel sony one shark tank, Shark Tank Mexico will premiere the sixth season of this beloved program, where the most important businessmen in the country will launch their best ‘bites’ Mexican entrepreneurs with the best projects. Show that you are also inside the most important tank on TV and do not miss any chapter.

In Sony One Comedy viewers can enjoy a moment of entertainment and laughter with Married with kidsone of the shows most loved by audiences looking for a joy.

Finally, the children at home will also be able to enjoy a new episode on BABY SHARK TVa service of streaming which offers fun and educational videos for preschoolers. The special episode of “Pinkfong Wonderstar“, the hit 3D animated series from The Pinkfong Company, will be released as a Spanish dubbed version. It will show the adventure of Pinkfong and his best friend Hogi, solving problems in Wonderville with his positive and enthusiastic attitude.

Other featured channels with special programming in the debut month of the new Samsung TV Plus brand include:

The Pet Collective Y fail army with cute and funny video collections;

Stingray Naturescape for those who want to see the world and embark on special meditations;

In addition to the best open TV news and entertainment channels present on Samsung TV Plus: TV Azteca: Azteca Uno -1 hr, Milenio TV, Channel 6, Y MVS-TV

And also The Bloomberg Financier for those who want to be up to date on economic issues.

