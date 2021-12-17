in its place Labriola- Corriere.it

Luigi Gubitosi leaves Tim, leaves the board of directors and the group. The manager, according to what is learned, has found an agreement with the company that respects the provisions of the contract, including the indemnities, but without maxi good exits, as hypothesized by rumors in recent days. The step backwards accrued in the spirit of the letter with which he had explained the renunciation of the powers as CEO and general manager. The resignation was assessed by the board meeting called for the early afternoon of December 17, also called to discuss the expression of interest of the US Kkr fund, anticipated exclusively by the Courier service.

Board, enter Labriola With the resignation of Luigi Gubitosi from the position of director of Tim, the way opens for the entry of Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim Brasil, already appointed general manager of the company on the occasion of Gubitosi’s resignation from the position of CEO on November 26 . The difficult transition will take place on today’s board, December 17th, and more likely to happen on the next board of directors.



Profit warning and Kkr’s proposal Tim launched a profit warning a few days ago, the third in a few months. The council that met on December 17, the last of this year, had many items on the agenda, especially administrative steps. But a more in-depth analysis of Kkr’s proposal was also envisaged (€ 0.505 per share, with the title traveling around € 044). On the evaluation of the offer, the times still appear to be long, because it is difficult for the board to open the group’s accounts to the analysis of the US fund. That due diligence is essential to move from the current expression of interest to something more concrete. Meanwhile, on the industrial level, Tim’s mobile network reaches, as the first in Europe, a connection capable of stably exceeding the speed of 5 Gigabits per second in downlink on a live 5G network, with peaks of over 5.2 Gigabits per second. A result that will allow the group to accelerate the development of end-to-end 5G solutions.

