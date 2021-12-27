in January 2022 the isolation can change

The ratio between positives and swabs is 10 percent according to the latest bulletin: in these two years of pandemic, scientists have taught us that a virus is considered under control when that percentage is well below 5 percent. By now in Italy the tracking is skipped, making a swab is difficult (long queues in pharmacies and also for the local health companies to keep up with the work required). Unlike in Germany (taken as a model by various observers at this time), swabbing a million a day is proving to be a problem in Italy and it is very likely that Omicron’s contagiousness will further increase the pressure on tests and quarantines.

Not being able to quickly take a test to verify the possible positivity to Sars-CoV -2 has heavy repercussions on the possibility of travel (the swab is essential to obtain the Green Pass and to be able to use public or private means of transport such as airplanes, trains, ships and ferries). There are more than half a million Italians currently positive for coronavirus, the quarantine these days probably affects one and a half million people, perhaps two. The debate on isolation is lively among experts: the rules of quarantine could change in January for the contacts of asymptomatics. The infectious disease specialist Bassetti explains: “It is not the Covid of a year ago”. In London, one in 10 people are positive according to some estimates yesterday.

Changing the quarantine: what can happen

South Africa a week ago abolished the quarantine obligation for contacts of asymptomatic positives. This hypothesis is not currently on the table of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, but something could also change here in January. In our country, the quarantine is 10 days for the unvaccinated and 7 days for the vaccinated. It is no secret – we have been writing this for ten days – that social stability in the face of a scenario with 100,000 infected a day is not so simple, if the current rules are maintained. Doing two quick calculations, with at least a handful of contacts for each positive would mean quarantining up to a million people every 24 hours. Impossible to handle tampons with these numbers, especially in big cities. At risk there are also the regularity of production, school and essential services within a few weeks, if the wave is managed as previous waves have been managed.

The infectious disease specialist of San Martino di Genova Matteo Bassetti relaunches: “With over 50 thousand cases a day, destined to become many more, we have to live coexistence with the virus in a different way – he says to Republic – I am following hundreds of people vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses who have Covid. They have a cold or flu that lasts 3-4 days. Nothing to do with the Covid of a year ago and with the Covid of those who are not vaccinated. Should we then continue with tracking? Millions of tampons? Isolation of all contacts? “. Carlo Signorelli, Professor of Hygiene and Public Health at San Raffaele in Milan, now believes it is wrong to change the current rules:” There are many fragile people who are not vaccinated or have not yet made it in time to receive the third dose. If you loosen the rules, you risk putting them in danger and the intensive care units in difficulty. Someone who is vaccinated tends to be contagious for a shorter amount of time, but can still infect others. And the new variant is very contagious. By loosening the rules, there is a risk of increasing cases beyond measure, worsening the situation also on the front of workers and the economy “.

Bassetti, in the face of the ‘new’ disease, considers it essential to change the strategy: “Should we continue with the same methodology of dealing with it as last year? Tracking? Millions of tampons? Isolation of all contacts? Quarantines with variable and different durations depending on who they are. decides? Dedicated Covid departments with personnel removed from other health care activities? Colors of the regions decided on the basis of hospitalized patients without distinguishing sick from asymptomatic colonized people? This phase cannot be tackled with the same rules “. We do not know when we will reach the peak of the Omicron wave. According to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, we could arrive “in mid-January with 100,000 positives per day”.

Hypothesis stop quarantine for close contacts of positives

Roberto Battiston, professor of Physics at the University of Trento, says a Republic that “it is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the positive fraction can become comparable to the overall population. For this reason it is desirable that the rules on quarantine and isolation be revised, or we risk finding ourselves in a sort of unwanted lockdown”. In short, the issue is debated and no decision has been made. According to initial data, which will only be more robust in the next few weeks, Omicron is milder than the first variants, but its ability to affect millions of unvaccinated people may still put a lot of pressure on health systems in January. If indeed the lesser danger of this virus mutation is confirmed, what will happen to the mandatory quarantine, not only for the positives, but also for their close contacts? The urgent answer. If the number of new cases continues to increase at the rate of these hours, “a drastic decision will have to be taken – comments the Press – and it will have to be done by the end of January, because, according to sources from Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Health, mass positivization (which is already a reality in London) risks blocking the entire country. In other words, a revision of the quarantine obligation cannot be ruled out, if the virus continues its run without, however, putting the hospital system to the test. The alternative is a country with millions of workers at home. “Production, transport, school, safety, health: the risk of paralysis, if Omicron continues to grow at this speed and with these quarantine rules, is real

Meanwhile, ordinary hospitalizations also continue to grow, 328 more in 24 hours, and patients in intensive care, 18 more in the balance between entries and exits.

Omicron Symptoms

Lighter symptoms for the Omicron variant than the traditional ‘covid’, with the possibility of thinking of a cold or a mild flu. The Omicron variant, more contagious than the Delta variant, appears to be characterized by reduced incubation times and appears to be able to partially pierce the vaccine. Infection can cause consequences similar to seasonal illness in vaccinated subjects, with a relatively short duration, particularly if the third dose has also been administered. The new variant, which has been in the limelight for about a month, is essentially associated with five symptoms attributable to a mild form of covid.

The first map was developed on the basis of cases traced in London between October and December: the most common symptoms reported and archived by the ZOE COVID app were runny nose, headache, fatigue with muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat. . Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, there are no reports of the loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves.

The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, very common in the winter months and very common among children. Recovery from common colds occurs within 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease control in the United States. Immunosuppressed people or people with asthma and respiratory diseases, however, risk developing more serious diseases, such as pneumonia.

The five symptoms of the Omicron variant