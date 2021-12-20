In January, Benetton holding meeting: Alessandro towards the presidency of Edizione

TREVISO. In the Benetton empire, the transition to the second generation is taking place. The four branches of the Ponzano family, already from the appointment of the previous board of directors, had shared the need for greater compactness, with the aim of not wasting the enormous heritage that lies beneath the Edition universe: with assets for over 12 billion euros and practically zero debt.

Now a new phase begins, which should lead to the call of Alessandro Benetton as president of the family holding. A choice that, due to the history and professional characteristics of Luciano’s son, was matured as a natural result after the four branches were able to maintain unity within themselves. A non-trivial fact considering that the founders Luciano, Giuliana and the disappeared Gilberto and Carlo have a total of 14 heirs. On the agenda, the first fundamental date to give substance to the new course will be in mid-January, in fact an extraordinary assembly will meet in that place for the revision of the statute.

The statutory changes require that each branch, including that of Giuliana where, as is well known, the four children have given birth to as many holding companies that directly hold a quarter of Edizione’s capital, express a single candidate for the board. During the shareholders’ meeting, the “strategic shareholdings” will be confirmed: Atlantia, Autogrill and Benetton. Furthermore, the number of independent members on the Board of Directors will increase, which will therefore increase from 2 to 4, alongside the 4 expressed by the family. But potentially the independents can also become a majority, in the event that the board – indicated in a variable number between 8 and 9 members – also includes the figure of the chief executive officer.

An abundant year edition does not have a CEO or a general manager. The proxies have been assumed so far by the president Enrico Laghi, a weaver of institutional relationships and the family’s trusted advisor on important Group files, starting with the one linked to the sale of Autostrade per l’Italia. Whether an ad is needed in the future is a matter that could arise at some point. Edition will have the nature and mission of a holding company, with strategic focus on the major subsidiaries but also with full respect for the operational autonomy of the management of the individual platforms Atlantia, Autogrill, Benetton Group.

The unresolved aspects will be addressed in the extraordinary assembly in January. The current edition board is not expiring, but it could perhaps be opportune to proceed with a renewal, also to allow the start of Alessandro’s presidency. How the powers will be distributed, and on which figures, are questions that will be addressed in a unitary block.

The January assembly could decide to self-convene again at the turn of February and March. Because there are other crucial decisions to be made. One chapter concerns Atlantia, the holding company in the infrastructure sector that it already has a radical change of its model has begun, after the farewell to Autostrade, which will perfect us by March 31, 2022. The board of Atlantia, today led by Carlo Bertazzo, historic former general manager of Edizione, in fact expires in April. The Benettons want a “market path” to define the composition of the list, also with the assistance of qualified advisors. Then there is the delicate Benetton Group dossier, which for about a decade now has seen a series of poor performances and needs to return to profit. Former Marcolin CEO Massimo Renon, now at the head of the group of colored sweaters, is leading a plan that aims to hit the break-even point in 2023. And he sees the year closing in line with the plan.

There are other games that touch Edition. In some, such as the one that sees them engaged as Generali shareholders with approximately 4 per cent of the capital, they will not be the protagonists at the forefront, but they are certainly very special observers.

In fact, if Leonardo Del Vecchio and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone proceed, as everyone expects, to buy, going up to the threshold of 10 percent each, the Benettons will play the role of fundamental balance in the challenge with Mediobanca for the Lion of Trieste.