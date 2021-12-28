In January, the “bomb” bill: how to avoid the worst

The New Year will bring the expected and much feared blows to millions of Italian taxpayers as a dowry bill, due to the sharp increase in the costs of producing electricity and those of extracting and transporting natural gas. The hope of the government is to be able at least in part to stem this wave through the 1.8 billion euros allocated ad hoc in the Maneuver, which are added to the 2 billion already foreseen even before the approval of the budget law.

The so-called “bill bonus” should first of all provide for the reduction of rates relating to “general system charges” by Arera, or the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment. As regards the first quarter of next year, the system charges relating to electricity users up to 16 kw / h for both families and small businesses, such as bars or artisans, will therefore be canceled.

Another expected element is it Discount dedicated to families falling within certain parameters which, moreover, in the event of particular difficulties in paying, will also benefit from the subdivision into 10 installments of the total due for the energy consumption of electricity and gas invoiced in the bill from 1 January to 30 April next.

The discounts, which will be applied only in the first quarter of 2022, will be usable only by nuclei with Isee less than 8,265 euros a year, by large families with at least 4 children and Isee less than 20 thousand euros a year, by recipients of income or citizenship pension and by citizens in precarious health conditions who are forced to use electro-medical machinery.

At the moment, as anticipated, this is an intervention limited exclusively to covering the surge in electricity and gas costs relating to the first three months of 2022. The rule, as stated in the technical report to the amendment, was created with the aim of to contain “the effects on households and businesses deriving from increases in gas prices which have reached unprecedented levels and determined significant increases in electricity prices” .

As regards specifically the increase in the cost of methane in the bill, however, it was decided to apply, again in the first three months of 2022, a tax rate of 5% only in cases in which it is used “for combustion for uses civil and industrial “.