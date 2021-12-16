In January the TV frequencies change: here’s where and what to do

In Italy the new is about to start DTT, and consequently the frequencies of television are about to change. Some Rai and Mediaset channels have already switched to HD in recent weeks, but now we start with the refarming of the regions of Northern Italy. With this word we mean the shifting of some broadcasters to other frequencies which could also require a small intervention from us to be implemented. The transition will be gradual throughout the Peninsula and the switch-off dates will differ from region to region.

The new digital terrestrial

From 15 November to 21 December it was Sardinia’s turn, and now it is the turn of eight other regions of the Northern Italy. Precisely it will be the turn of Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna. As for the Central-Tyrrhenian, the transition will take place in the first three months of 2022, while for the Central-Adriatic and also the South of the country it will be discussed again in the second quarter of next year.

It is not said that you will have to change the antenna or television, or even buy a decoder. If our TV worked even before the refarming, it will also do it after the frequency shift. However, keep in mind that some channels will no longer be able to be seen. Most televisions have the automatic retuning which will automatically search for new channels as soon as they are moved. If the TV does not have automatic retuning you will have to read the guide and follow the instructions to do it manually.

Here is the calendar

In these regions, the frequencies in 700 MHz will be turned off from January 3 to March 15, 2022. Some channels will be moved and others, in particular the local ones, will be permanently shut down. The calendar varies according to the individual provinces and sometimes even within them. Here are the at your place:

3-7 January – Aosta Valley

10-18 January – Western Piedmont (Turin, Cuneo and related provinces, Langhe and Roero – part of the province of AT)

January 19 – Piedmontese side of the Ligurian Apennines (Part of the province of AL), Val Tidone (part of the province of PC)

20 January – 9 February – Biella Alps, Valsesia, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vergante (part of the provinces of: VB, VC, BI, NO): Sondrio and province, Lombardy Alps and Pre-Alps (Part of the provinces of: VA, CO, BG , LC, BS), Venetian shore of Lake Garda (Part of the province of VR)

10-14 February – Bolzano and its province

15-23 February – Trento and its province

February 24-28 – Belluno and its province and Vicentine Prealps (part of the province of VI) and Treviso Prealps (part of the province of TV)

March 1 – Pordenone mountains, Carnia, Canal del Ferro – Valcanale (Part of the province of: UD and PN)

2-4 March – Upper Emilia-Romagna Apennines and Middle Apennines Forlì Cesenate (part of the provinces of: PR, RE, MO, BO, RA, FC)

7-11 March – Monferrato (part of the provinces of: AT, AL) Pianura Padano Veneta and Friulana (part of the provinces of: TO, BI, VC, NO, AL, PV, MI, VA, CR, MB, CO, BG , LC, BS, LO, MN, PC, PR, VR, RE, MO, BO, FE, FC, RA, RO, PD, VI, TV, VE, PN, UD, GO, TS)

March 14 – Upper Apennines Forlivese and Cesenate (part of the province of FC), Rimini and its province