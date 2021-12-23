In Japan, potatoes run out due to Covid. And McDonald’s rationes portions: only small

The health-conscious could say less badly. Yet the full weight of the pandemic lies behind the Japanese McDonald’s rationing of French fries; the difficulty of traveling; to transport goods, even those of primary necessity, linking Canada to Japan. Covid is causing serious damage to every economic sector, including the food chain. Frozen potatoes arrived in the 3,000 Japanese restaurants of the fast food chain from the west coast of the United States and Canada: the shortage of containers and floods in the north of the continent are blocking everything. Water and mud have blocked railways and the Trans-Canada Highway, the main artery connecting the east and west of the nation. Not only restaurants, but also store shelves may run out of basic necessities.

And so we run for cover. In Japan, only small portions of French fries will be sold.

“McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of medium and large fries as a measure to ensure that customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s fries,” the company told the BBC. “Customers will still be able to order small fries in all of our restaurants. To date, there have been no interruptions in the supply », he added almost as if to reassure the great population of consumers. A note states that “due to large-scale flooding near the port of Vancouver and the global supply chain crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there are delays in the supply of potatoes,” those used by McDonald’s in Japan. French fries rationing will remain in effect until the end of the year. Japan is the largest Asian market for US frozen potato products and it is not the first time that the chain has had to run for cover due to a lack of raw material: in December 2014 due to a labor dispute involving 20,000 port workers, terminal operators and shipping companies in 29 ports on the west coast of the United States which caused a shortage of French fries. On that occasion the company had decided to relaunch, so much so that it imported a thousand tons of frozen potato chips by air and in the meantime only sold small portions to guarantee everyone the possibility of being able to order them. It had worked.

Today, on the other hand, the situation appears more complex, even if this time too, to face the moment of crisis, the US company has decided to return to using cargo flights.