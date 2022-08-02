In Jean Paul Gaultier, Rihanna challenges Madonna’s style

“Damn Mama”! On January 31, 2022, Rihanna unleashed the social networks with the announcement of her pregnancy. Revealing her baby bump in an image on Instagram, she alerted all fashion radars with a bling bling look to perfection. The singer wore a long pink puffer jacket Chanel vintage from the fall-winter 1996-1997 collection, combined with golden jewelry, flashy as we like them. On May 13, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, the fruit of her love with the rapper A$AP Rocky. A few weeks after giving birth, her fashion quotient continues to climb.

Rihanna in Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova

It’s one of her first appearances since the birth of her son and the young mother continues to delight us in terms of style. While enjoying a date with her boyfriend, Rihanna was spotted in New York in a sharp look signed Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova. She wore a navy satin and fishnet corset, reminiscent of the one worn by Madonna in 1991, with matching lace-up leggings, under a black leather trench coat. An outfit that she accessorized with pointed-toe pumps, dark glasses and a bag Dior Saddle in black satin. On leaving, the young parents opted for a matching outfit, Asap Rocky agreed to Rihanna with a blue set Raf Simonstwisted with a white graphic t-shirt, black sunglasses and a pair of brogues Oxford black and white.

In which pieces to invest to model the look of Rihanna?

Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova – Satin and fishnet top Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova – Satin and fishnet leggings

