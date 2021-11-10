in Jurassic World Evolution 2 improvements in 4K up to 75% – Nerd4.life

Jurassic World Evolution 2, available from today, finally brings to completion the vision of the first chapter, guaranteeing a decidedly deeper experience that also enjoys support for technology NVIDIA DLSS, capable of increasing performance by up to 75%, in performance mode, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards.

DLSS in performance mode makes Jurassic World Evolution 2 playable on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 as well

Let’s talk specifically about the 4K resolution which is playable on a GeForce RTX 2060 with 38.1 frames per second and on the GeForce RTX 3060 which enjoys the maximum performance increase. Moving on to the higher models we are talking about improvements between 55 and 60%, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti coming within a whisker of 60 fps, with the graphics settings at maximum and DLSS in performance mode.

Hot Wheels Unleashed achieves high framerates on all NVIDIA RTX cards thanks to DLSS

Last week too Hot Wheels Unleashed received a DLSS update that allowed to increase the performance in 4K up to 50%, reaching to guarantee high framerates even with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. It starts from 95.6 fps of the entry level model, to reach 248 of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.