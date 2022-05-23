in just one weekend, this film outperforms Omar Sy and Dwayne Johnson
Available on Netflix since May 19 and starring Adam Demos and Victoria Justice, this romantic film by Stuart McDonald is already a real hit on the streaming platform.
In this new romantic Netflix film, Victoria Justice slips into the skin of Lola Alvarez, sales manager in a wine distribution company. Unhappy in her professional life, she is also unhappy on a private level following a painful divorce. After being betrayed by one of her colleagues, Lola quits in a fit of rage and sets out to create her own wine company. With only one client on the list, the young woman quickly needed a big label to get started in the industry. This is how she flew to Australia and landed on a sheep farm in order to win over an important client, the Vaughn Family Wines. During her stay, she succumbs to the charm of Max (Adam Demos), a production manager who is as charming as he is mysterious. Combining romance, a dream setting and wine, A perfect match today is a real hit on Netflix.
A perfect match dethrones Omar Sy and Dwayne Johnson
In just one weekend, A perfect match made it into the Netflix top 10. The romantic film managed to overtake the tandem Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte in excellent comedy far from the ring road. Adam Demos and Victoria Justice also dethroned the poignant drama, Redemption with Dwayne Johnson. However, the new Netflix original production failed to surpass the comedy Senior Year. Despite the taunts on social networks, the film with Rebel Wilson continues to prance at the top of the ranking of the most viewed films on the platform.
A perfect match (Netflix): Will Adam Demos and Victoria Justice be back in a second installment?
For now, Netflix plans no further romance installments A perfect match. But faced with the success of the film, the platform could well reflect on the development of a second opus. Beware of spoilers!!! The feature film ends with Max arriving in Los Angeles to apologize to Lola after hiding from her that he was Hazel’s brother. He surprises her by convincing her sister to give Lola a chance. The couple reconciles and the film ends with a happy ending. However, a second part could focus on Lola’s new career and how she will manage to balance her professional life and her love life. Let’s not forget that many romantic comedies have been the subject of a sequel on Netflix. We think in particular of The Kissing Booth, The Princess of Chicago Where To all the boys I’ve loved.
