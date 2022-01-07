in Juve-Napoli there are two penalties missing. Giua inadequate in Lazio-Empoli

The slow motion game by game of the 20th day of Serie A from Sampdoria-Cagliari , Lazio-Empoli as far as Juve-Napoli . Read here for the Milan-Rome slow motion.

Samp-Cagliari: Camplone loses a penalty on Lykogiannis

Third in career A for Camplone (vote 6), the application of mitigating circumstances is there. But a possible penalty for Cagliari is lost and in the disciplinary management (one expelled, 4 yellow cards for 29 fouls) leaves doubts (the warning to Joao Pedro is almost non-existent, the step on foot of Thorsby, on the other hand, very real). Something good, however, has been seen (good advantage granted after the foul of Ekdal on Marin in the action of 1-1).

Bereszynski from penalty

Speech by Bereszynski to the detriment of Lykogiannis, what looks like a shoulder to shoulder surgery is, in reality, a push with the right forearm on the back of the rossoblù player.

Pavoletti, regular position

Millimeter the position of Pavoletti on Lykogiannis’ shot: he keeps it in play Chabot.

Candreva, red ok

Fixed red for Candreva: spread your left arm over the body of Coals wasting time, few doubts.

VAR: Guide 6

The only difficulty was the line on Pavoletti’s goal.