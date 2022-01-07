Sports

in Juve-Napoli there are two penalties missing. Giua inadequate in Lazio-Empoli

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The slow motion game by game of the 20th day of Serie A from Sampdoria-Cagliari, Lazio-Empoli as far as Juve-Napoli. Read here for the Milan-Rome slow motion.

Samp-Cagliari: Camplone loses a penalty on Lykogiannis

Third in career A for Camplone (vote 6), the application of mitigating circumstances is there. But a possible penalty for Cagliari is lost and in the disciplinary management (one expelled, 4 yellow cards for 29 fouls) leaves doubts (the warning to Joao Pedro is almost non-existent, the step on foot of Thorsby, on the other hand, very real). Something good, however, has been seen (good advantage granted after the foul of Ekdal on Marin in the action of 1-1).

Bereszynski from penalty

Speech by Bereszynski to the detriment of Lykogiannis, what looks like a shoulder to shoulder surgery is, in reality, a push with the right forearm on the back of the rossoblù player.

Pavoletti, regular position

Millimeter the position of Pavoletti on Lykogiannis’ shot: he keeps it in play Chabot.

Candreva, red ok

Fixed red for Candreva: spread your left arm over the body of Coals wasting time, few doubts.

VAR: Guide 6

The only difficulty was the line on Pavoletti’s goal.

Deiola and Pavoletti, Cagliari wins: Mazzarri raises his head with Samp

Look at the gallery

Deiola and Pavoletti, Cagliari wins: Mazzarri raises his head with Samp

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hamilton on pole in the Jeddah GP ahead of Bottas. Verstappen on the wall, is third. Ferrari, Leclerc is fourth- Corriere.it

December 5, 2021

Conference League, 0-3 defeat for Tottenham: Antonio Conte out of Europe

3 weeks ago

MotoGP / Bagnaia proposes to escort Rossi in the lap of honor at Valencia – Moto

November 11, 2021

Sarri after the Naples flop: “I already understood that during the warm-up. It was frustrating”

December 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button