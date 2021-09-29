In Kabul the last female driving school was closed, and it is only the last of many (too many) defeats

Photo credit: WAKIL KOHSAR – Getty Images

After all, we knew it, yet a pinch of hope remained on. We never really believed the Taliban’s promises that they would guarantee women’s rights in the country, but we at least hoped that something would be better than their last government. Instead, everything collapsed piece by piece: the freedom to go around the street, the freedom to work, the possibility for girls to go to school and university and, of course, also to drive. Nilab Durani is the last woman to run a girls’ driving school and will soon have to close too. “Since the previous government collapsed, we haven’t registered any new female students so far,” she explained to World Is One News, “also no one has contacted us to obtain the registration”. Another dream that is shattered.

Durani had opened the school just a year ago: Women for WomenThis was the name chosen because, according to the girl, women in Kabul struggled to find female instructors who could teach them to drive. “Women were often not allowed to take driving lessons with unknown men”, she explained, “so I created this school made by women for women”. His was the only business of its kind in Kabul, opened with the help of the United Nations. Every month there were at least 20 or 30 women registered, but in the last period everything has changed and the future has taken a new shape. Before the Taliban took power, more and more women wanted to learn to drive, despite the resistance of a still strongly misogynist society. “I want to break the tradition that women can’t drive. We have to show that we can,” said a young woman at Al Jazeera in 2019, “Some men think it’s bad deed for women to sit in the car and get their hands on the dashboard and steering wheel and that we should stay home. But this is not what we think “, added another,” I am thinking about my daughter’s future and I hope that all women will drive when she becomes an adult. “

These statements hurt today, it hurts to know that those seeds of rebirth that were blooming have been nipped in the bud. “With the arrival of the Taliban and the closure of the school, there is nowhere else I can go to work to support my family. and the same goes for the 15 people employed, “said Durani who hoped to expand his business to other Afghan cities,” All the dreams I had for this school were like parts of my body, now that the Taliban have made it. closing I feel like my arms, hands and feet have been cut off. ”There’s nothing more to add.