in Kazakhstan a revolt over gas prices breaks out

Protests erupted two days ago against gas hike price in the city of Zhanaozen (west of Kazakhstan, near the Aral Sea, in an area rich in oil and gas). Protests spread to Almaty and Nur-sultan and spiralled out of control. Curfew, internet partly blocked.pic.twitter.com/VtVy6lKGAH – Alfonso Poza (@alfonso_poza) January 4, 2022

The greatest tension was in the country’s capital, Nur-Sultan (which until March 2019 was called Astana), where the state of emergency from 5 to 19 January, which provides for the blocking of entry and exit from the city, the ban on demonstrations and the seizure of weapons. Great protests also in the other big Kazakh city, Almaty, which is the seat of the presidential residence of Kassym Jomart Tokayev. Protesters attempted to break into the building, having surrounded it by the thousands.

Video from Pavlodar, north east of the capital of Nur-Sultan, shows stun grenades being used on protesters on the main square of the city. It’s already evening there. Reports say protesters have been mainly dispersed by security forces.pic.twitter.com/zFsVTFYJmw – marqs (@MarQs__) January 5, 2022

The Interior Ministry in a statement said that demonstrators had “blocked roads and traffic, disturbing public order”. A few hours after the protests began, various Kazakhstan news sites became inaccessible. The global internet monitoring portal Netblocks has found that a widespread is underway in the country web blackout. According to some local media, the Nur-Sultan and Almaty telephone lines were also blown.

As the protest spreads, videos from many cities across the country appear on social media where the streets are filled with protesting people.

The Russian government, through the voice of the Foreign Minister: “By following events closely, we are for a peaceful solution to all problems in the framework of the constitutional and legal field and dialogue, not through street riots and violation of the laws”. And he adds a message of support to the Kazakh president, who – says the Russian minister – “aims to stabilize the situation, promptly resolving the existing problems, including those contained in the legal requests of the demonstrators. We hope the normalization of the situation as soon as possible and we care in contact with the Russian missions in Kazakhstan “.