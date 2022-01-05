World

in Kazakhstan a revolt over gas prices breaks out

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The greatest tension was in the country’s capital, Nur-Sultan (which until March 2019 was called Astana), where the state of emergency from 5 to 19 January, which provides for the blocking of entry and exit from the city, the ban on demonstrations and the seizure of weapons. Great protests also in the other big Kazakh city, Almaty, which is the seat of the presidential residence of Kassym Jomart Tokayev. Protesters attempted to break into the building, having surrounded it by the thousands.

The Interior Ministry in a statement said that demonstrators had “blocked roads and traffic, disturbing public order”. A few hours after the protests began, various Kazakhstan news sites became inaccessible. The global internet monitoring portal Netblocks has found that a widespread is underway in the country web blackout. According to some local media, the Nur-Sultan and Almaty telephone lines were also blown.

As the protest spreads, videos from many cities across the country appear on social media where the streets are filled with protesting people.

The Russian government, through the voice of the Foreign Minister: “By following events closely, we are for a peaceful solution to all problems in the framework of the constitutional and legal field and dialogue, not through street riots and violation of the laws”. And he adds a message of support to the Kazakh president, who – says the Russian minister – “aims to stabilize the situation, promptly resolving the existing problems, including those contained in the legal requests of the demonstrators. We hope the normalization of the situation as soon as possible and we care in contact with the Russian missions in Kazakhstan “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chile, historic vote by Parliament: same-sex marriage approved

4 weeks ago

“Positive at Covid”, what does not return – Libero Quotidiano

November 2, 2021

Coronavirus today. Aifa ready for the Pfizer vaccine from 5 to 11 years old

November 26, 2021

Johnson’s father once again embarrasses the premier, the deputy: “Here’s how he harassed me at the conservative congress”

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button