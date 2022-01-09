In Kazakhstan the red aid of the dictatorships

Valery Sharifulin via Getty Images ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN – JANUARY 6, 2022: Security forces are used in a counterterrorism operation to stop mass unrest. Protests were sparked by rising fuel prices in the towns of Zhanaozen and Aktau in western Kazakhstan on 2 January and spread rapidly across the country. Following a meeting between a government commission and protesters, the price for liquefied petroleum gas went down from $ 0.27 to $ 0.11. On 5 January, President Tokayev dismissed the cabinet and declared a 2 week state of emergency in the Mangistau and Almaty regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. Valery Sharifulin / TASS (Photo by Valery Sharifulin TASS via Getty Images)

Many have probably never heard of Kazakhstan and even more would not know how to place it on the map. Yet, it is the ninth largest country in the world: it has a territory as large as all of Western Europe, even though only about 19 million people live there. It is also the most important transit site for the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and for the energy routes linking Asia to Europe. It also has extraordinary natural resources of its own: the largest deposits of uranium, natural gas and the largest oil resources in the world. The small population is relatively prosperous, compared to neighboring countries, but their national income and well-being do not at all correspond to the actual wealth of the country and this is a source of great discontent, which has resulted in a significant increase in protests. since 2018, always kept under control, however, by an authoritarian government.

Until 1 January, when the policy of exploitation and trade of LPG came into force which caused an increase of more than 50% of the fuel (means of transport, including private cars, gas compartment). A mistake by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh Nomenklatura which, committed to sharing the enormous profits from exports of raw materials, has completely lost touch with reality. An error that led to protests that began in the West, but immediately spread throughout the country with the center of Almaty, the largest city and economic capital of Kazakhstan.

It is the first time that the protest has assumed such proportions and the young demonstrators are not only calling for the lowering of gas prices, but also for a political change: the overthrow of the corrupt political forces that have ruled the country, preventing the emergence of serious opposition, since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The brutal and violent repression was not long in coming and shows the face of a ruthless dictatorial regime that comes to order the police to open fire “without warning” on the demonstrators, leading to the killing of dozens of people, but perhaps they are hundreds.

But be careful, not even the protest is completely peaceful, there have been devastations of public offices and commercial activities, as well as 13 agents killed, two of them beheaded. Furthermore, no recognized leader or slogan has yet emerged and there does not appear to be an organization of the protest.

Kazakhstan is also the second largest Bitcoin extractor in the world and the blockade of the internet to quell the riots has caused the value of Bitcoin to collapse since the beginning of the year.

To the rescue of the regime and to aid the repression, Putin, at the request of Tokayev, sent his special troops under the Collective Security Treaty Organization, proving once more, how in Belarus (mashed Lukashenko sent troops , of course), to be on the side of the dictators. To complete the picture of the reactions of the authoritarian regimes, solidarity with the Kazakh regime of China and Turkey arrived, which is linked to Kazakhstan by deep cultural ties and by the common participation in the Cooperation Council of the Turkish-speaking countries, but being part of NATO it has difficulty in sending troops at the risk of creating an accident with Russia.

And the democracies? The European Union cannot accept the violent repression and street killing of the Kazakhs, continuing its economic relations with the Astana regime as if nothing had happened. And it must derive new reasons to stand by the Ukrainian government against Russian propaganda and bullying. We cannot give in to energy blackmail: the defense of human rights on the borders of Europe is essential to defend and promote the rule of law and freedoms in our countries.