In Kazakhstan, the revolt against the regime was largely suppressed

In Kazakhstan, the uprisings that over the past week were putting the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regime in difficulty have been largely suppressed. According to reports in international newspapers, in Almaty, the country’s largest city, and in the other major urban centers, the situation is relatively calm, even following the intervention of 2,500 soldiers from an alliance of countries led by Russia.

The Kazakh government wrote in a statement that various “strategic infrastructures” are now under the control of the military force sent by Russia. In particular, the Russian Defense Minister said, the troops helped regain control of the Almaty airport, which had been occupied by the rioters at the beginning of the protests.

On Saturday, the Kazakh government also announced the arrest of Karim Massimov, former prime minister and leader of the National Security Committee, who is allegedly accused of treason and fomenting riots. Massimov was one of the most powerful people in Kazakhstan, and was a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had left power to Tokayev in 2019 after ruling continuously for nearly three decades.

Even Nazarbayev, who despite having left the presidency maintained informal control over the country’s security apparatus, was forced to resign from all public office at the time of the outbreak of the riots, and the same happened with his other important political allies, such as his nephew, Samat Abish, who was vice president of security services, and officials loyal to him.

These moves have led many analysts to think that behind the riots there was a broader struggle for power between factions of Kazakhstan’s elite. Danil Kislov, a geopolitical expert heard from the New York Times, he defined the riots as “a desperate struggle for power” between the political faction loyal to Tokayev and the one loyal to Nazarbayev.

This hypothesis is also supported by the manner in which the riots took place: according to various witnesses heard by the New York Times, the most violent protests would have been carried out by well-armed groups unrelated to the citizen demonstrations, which had begun to protest against the increase in the price of fuel.

However, these hypotheses must be taken with some caution: for now it is difficult to reconstruct what really happened in Kazakhstan, also because for most of the week there was no internet, on the orders of the government. Furthermore, we must not think that the discontent that caused the start of the protests was the result of a staging: “The discontent, even if exploited by the political elites, is decidedly real”, wrote the New York Times.