In Killington 9 down with Worley in the lead (Bassino and Brignone close), but the giant is canceled

Conditions beyond the limit on the “Superstar”, nothing to do due to the strong wind: the race canceled with the Frenchwoman who was in command ahead of Vlhova, Gut-Behrami and the two blue.

They tried, but today in Killington it was practically impossible to take home a regular race.

And so, after the descent of nine athletes in the first heat, the second giant of the Women’s World Cup is canceled (obviously starting from scratch elsewhere, as long as it is possible to recover). On the “Superstar” a very strong wind, in gusts and who had already advised to lower the start (removing the first wall and reducing the heat to less than 50 seconds, as happened in the last edition of 2019), sleet and decidedly poor visibility, and we all go back to the hotel with some regrets, as always in these cases, for those who were in front of it.

Like Tessa Worley, who commanded with 18 cents of margin on Petra Vlhova, who started with the number 1 and very solid like the transalpina, while Lara Gut-Behrami had placed the third time, 29 cents away after making an important mistake at the top, but having recovered over 3 tenths in the last ten doors.

And then there were the blue, with Marta Bassino fourth at 30 cents round from the two world champion, and Federica Brignone fifth at + 0 ”36. Then the void, from Gisin at 81 cents passing through Siebenhofer and up to Goggia and Shiffrin; the woman from Bergamo closed at 1 ”04, making a lot of mistakes but attacking at all, the exact opposite of what the American did with the red bib. A lot of caution on the part of the cup leader and even 1 ”38 behind, but in this case it went well for Mikaela.

Waiting to understand what to do with this giant, weather permitting, on Sunday there will be slalom in Vermont, considering that it will be a little easier to take him home.

Meanwhile, men’s downhill confirmed in Lake Louise (8.15 pm Italian time), even if a final decision will be made at 7.00 pm on whether or not to lower the start.