In Korea, the most loved Pokémon is a surprise

In Korea Fans responded to a survey asking them to choose theirs Pokémon favorite. This survey would have gone unnoticed in the dust of initiatives for the brand’s twenty-five years, were it not that the results were rather surprising. Obviously there is no shortage of evergreens such as Swampert or Arceus, but it was Chikorita who won. The Starter Pokémon of Johto it is also the most vintage monster in the ranking, which totally excludes First Generation Pokémon.

In tenth place we find Mimikyu, following Mudkip And Mega Charizard X. Going up we find Mega Rayquaza, the graceful Sylveon and the always beautiful Reshiram. At the foot of the podium stands the iconic Arceus, while the bronze medal goes to the beloved and powerful Swampert by Hoenn. The second most loved Pokémon in Korea then is Greninja, which follows the unexpected winner Chikorita.

Nothing against Chikorita mind you, but it is certainly not the first Pokémon that would win in the West in such a ranking. In fact, the Grass-type Pokémon often has difficulty in being the favorite even in the competition with Totodile And Cyndaquil, the other starter Pokémon of Second Generation. It is also interesting to note that the ranking is totally missing First Generation, which in the West is almost an object of worship among the most diehard and traditionalist fans.