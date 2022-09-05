Entertainment

In “La Noche de la Gri” Chaplin Show celebrated 37 years of career in comedy and theater

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Charging…

Ernesto Ferrante and Hugo Daza, partners of a large company dedicated to comedy theater, were present at the second premiere program of “La Noche de la Gri”, broadcast nationally by Red Uno de Bolivia, and the host Grisel Quiroga was present. commissioned through your questions, to relive the beautiful moments that its founders shared with Chaplin Show.

Chaplin Show is a Bolivian company of humor and laughter, talent, good taste and a lot of spark. Its creators remembered the moment of the foundation and registered it in the notary, Among some of their anecdotes, they point out that they never thought they would celebrate 37 years together.

“They asked us how the company thought when we started and it is an important anecdote we were at the notary’s office registering the company, the notary asked us how long we put into the validity of the company, exaggerating I said five years and he told me let’s put something else what the commercial code says 99 years”, said Hugo Daza.

In a fun and emotional night, our dear Grisel Quiroga, shared videos where the Chaplin Show actors participate, who thanked the work that both creators do, especially for the teachings that they carry out in such a delicate way.

In this regard, Hugo Daza stated that art allows them to infect humor and laughter, not only to other people, but to themselves, and that allows them to process stress to calm them down or live in harmony.

A thousand congratulations Chaplin Show on your 37 years of artistic and comedy life.

If you want more information you can subscribe to our official channels:

You can also visit us at Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

6 mins ago

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

8 mins ago

the salad with which she lost 13 kilos to play Rachel from “Friends”

17 mins ago

Cardi B reveals photos of her adolescence and is annoyed by the comments of Internet users

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button