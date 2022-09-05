In “La Noche de la Gri” Chaplin Show celebrated 37 years of career in comedy and theater

Charging…

Ernesto Ferrante and Hugo Daza, partners of a large company dedicated to comedy theater, were present at the second premiere program of “La Noche de la Gri”, broadcast nationally by Red Uno de Bolivia, and the host Grisel Quiroga was present. commissioned through your questions, to relive the beautiful moments that its founders shared with Chaplin Show.

Chaplin Show is a Bolivian company of humor and laughter, talent, good taste and a lot of spark. Its creators remembered the moment of the foundation and registered it in the notary, Among some of their anecdotes, they point out that they never thought they would celebrate 37 years together.

“They asked us how the company thought when we started and it is an important anecdote we were at the notary’s office registering the company, the notary asked us how long we put into the validity of the company, exaggerating I said five years and he told me let’s put something else what the commercial code says 99 years”, said Hugo Daza.

In a fun and emotional night, our dear Grisel Quiroga, shared videos where the Chaplin Show actors participate, who thanked the work that both creators do, especially for the teachings that they carry out in such a delicate way.

In this regard, Hugo Daza stated that art allows them to infect humor and laughter, not only to other people, but to themselves, and that allows them to process stress to calm them down or live in harmony.

A thousand congratulations Chaplin Show on your 37 years of artistic and comedy life.