In Laredo, Greg Abbot blamed for $4.2 billion bloodletting

Laredo fears that the president Greg Abbott pull the trigger again. The city is barely quantifying the disaster that meant that the governor of Texas decided to block traffic at this point of the border, the busiest commercially in the entire border strip between Mexico and the United States and where it is conservatively estimated that the damage reached 4.2 thousand million dollars over six days of “secondary inspections” on thousands of trailers coming from the south.

If one point suffered from Abbott’s decision to take the border hostage, it was this city, where 2 thousand trucks cross daily and whose life depends on international trade Like few in North America. It is a flow equivalent every hour to 28 million dollars in vehicles, machinery and electronic equipment, as well as perishables. It is the main artery of NAFTA and now of T-MEC, a successful example of the integration of the economies between Mexico and the United States.

Until the commercial bridge was used as a political pressure weapon in a game involving the White House.

“Governor Abbott, to me, with all due respect, used this as a pretext to draw attention to the border and the issue of migrants and drugs that are crossing into the United States (…) but most drugs and humans are not go over the bridge,” he told MILLENNIUM Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz.

He pointed out that none of the checks on the thousands of trailers resulted in the detention of migrants, drugs or weapons, but it did have political success: Abbott managed to seat the governors of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas to strengthen border inspections and curb irregular crossings. A move described by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard as “extortion.”

“The arrangements are good, but the issue is the price that had to be paid for that… The cost was very high,” he lamented.

The truth is that Abbott’s game, which has more to do with his political aspirations than with the reality that exists on the border between Mexico and the United States, turned many heads in both countries,

deactivating productive chains over the years, like a clockwork assembly suddenly turned upside down. Overnight, orders that could have arrived from a maquiladora in Matamoros to an assembly factory in Abilene were stranded, affecting inventories and delivery dates. The blow went both ways.

“It is key to mention that once the containers are unloaded, they are reused for export, so if there are no empty containers, there is no cargo that can be put in the container so that it can return to Mexico with the goods. That is also another key point to understand that the supply chain turns and turns and the moment we put a point of tension, then you are breaking the entire chain,” said the president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, Gabriella Morales.

He explained that the decision of the governor of Texas so that officials of the Department of Public Safety checked all the trailers caused that of 2,000 vehicles per day, only 300 crossed.

Through the commercial port of Laredo they cross annually 5.1 million trailers that leave nearly 200 billion dollarsOf them, 90 percent are only auto parts, affecting giants such as Ford, Toyota or Nissan that depend on the continuous trade of parts between one side and the other. In addition to inventory problems, both in the United States and Mexico there were labor imbalances, forcing companies in both countries to pay overtime or run out of personnel to continue operations.

“The operators go through customs in Mexico, then in the United States, then there is the Department of Transportation, coming out of there is a scale that is more random, especially in the case of Colombia where we had the biggest delay. rows because it was no longer random, they were checking all the trucks and that affected many, the operators, businesses, customers, many people,” he said. Ernesto Gaytangeneral manager of Super Transports Internacional, a Mexican company based in Laredo.

Now, that fine chain that has been spreading on both sides of the Rio Grande is worrying again, given the imminence of the end of Title 42 —which allowed the expulsion of migrants for public health reasons— and a foreseeable wave of migration, expected by the end of may. If Abbott decides to pull the trigger, the economy of a region that is just entering a recovery stage after the impacts of covid-19 would stop again.

That is why Pete Saenz called for logic to prevail in Washington and, above all, in Austin. There, in Governor Abbott’s office.

“The bridges have to leave them, they have to be neutral, if there is any other way that they do not impact commerce, the life of Texas, the United States, Mexico and Canada,” he said.

