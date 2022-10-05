In lawsuit, Angelina Jolie claims that Brad Pitt “smothered” son

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the premiere of “By the Sea” at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in November 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The actor Brad PittThe 58-year-old reportedly suffocated one of his children and hit another in the face during a fight on the plane with his ex-wife, also an actress. Angelina Jolie. The attacks allegedly took place in 2016.

In documents from the lawsuit involving the legal battle for Château Miraval, a French winery that the former couple bought more than a decade ago, the actress recounts the aggression that the family suffered.

According to Variety, this property dispute document states that Pitt required the star to sign “a non-disclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking out of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse against her and her children.”

The site had access to the process and gave details about the couple’s fight, which would have been the trigger for their divorce that same year. “At one point, he (Brad Pitt) spilled beer on Jolie; at another; he spilled beer and wine on the children,” the reports state. The actress would have tried to intervene in the confusion and grabbed her husband from behind to stop him.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the document continues. “The kids ran and they all tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt suffocated one of the kids and hit another one in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying.”

In August, “Page Six” released FBI documents that contained footage of Angelina’s injuries after the altercation, which included bruises on her hand and elbow. According to the website, the photos were part of the federal investigation process with the complaint of domestic violence.

In the FBI report, the 47-year-old actress told investigators that Brad Pitt was drinking and yelled at her in the aircraft bathroom during a flight from Nice, France, bound for the United States. Even with the complaint, the actor was not criminally charged after the investigation was completed. In April, the Oscar winner anonymously requested a report of the investigation to understand why her ex-husband was never charged.

Jolie and Pitt were married in 2014 and have six children: Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; Vivienne and Knox, 14. The actors’ representatives have not yet commented on the case.