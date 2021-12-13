In Lazio vaccine for children starts The contagion curve slows down – Healthcare

There are 12,712 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Sunday 12 December there were 19,215. On the other hand, 98 victims in one day, on Sunday there were 66.

There are 313,536 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, again according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Sunday there were 501,815. The positivity rate is 4%, on Sunday it was 3.8%. On the other hand, there are 856 patients in intensive care in Italy, 27 more than on Sunday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 60. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 6,951, with a jump of 254 more than on Sunday.

Lazio starts first for pediatric vaccinations. There will in fact be a V-day on December 15th that will involve Spallanzani and 13 other hubs. The little ones can be accompanied throughout the vaccination course by a parent and special itineraries, assistance and entertainment are provided. Reservations, which started in the afternoon, registered 19 thousand in two hours. The first administration of the pediatric V-Day will be held at the Spallanzani Institute and in 13 other hubs, including the Explore museum, the Nuovo Regina Margherita, the Santa Caterina delle Rose, the Policlinico Umberto I, Sant’Andrea, dei Castelli hospitals, Spaziani of Frosinone, Goretti of Latina, De Lellis of Rieti and the family counseling center of Viterbo.