In leather minishorts, Marion Cotillard discovers her legs in the front row of the Chanel show

Ambassador of the French house, the actress once again showcased her legs during Parisian couture week.

Keira Knightley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sigourney Weaver… On Tuesday July 5, they were in the front row of the Chanel haute couture fall-winter 2022-2023 show at the Etrier de Paris. A show with equestrian inspirations where was also a friend of the house, Marion Cotillard.

Marion Cotillard at the Couture fall-winter 2022-23 show at the Etrier de Paris. (Paris, Tuesday July 5, 2022). Hurry

In belted leather minishorts associated with Chanel branded pumps, Marion Cotillard elegantly revisited the silhouette of the riders. An association that also highlighted her slender legs, and was enhanced by a striped shirt with a broken collar, enriched with a breastplate embroidered with flowers. Last touch of sophistication in this stylistic twist with masculine-feminine affections: black, round glasses.

Foot games

Since the Cannes Film Festival, Marion Cotillard’s latest outfits show off her legs. At the Cannes premiere of Sibling, the French actress opted for a vaporous playsuit, while at the photocall the next day, she appeared in a sequined minidress and black rangers. All branded Chanel, always.