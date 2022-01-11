“In Lecce a confidence that I didn’t have in Cagliari. And a Baroni who plays football “

First words as a Giallorossi player for the former Cagliari player, the new midfielder at the disposal of Baroni’s Lecce

Try again, Paolo Faragò. The midfielder of the Cagliari, flown on loan to the Lecce, he wants to recover from his long injury and rehabilitate in all respects. His words from CalcioLecce.it.

NEGOTIATION. “I am very happy to be in Lecce. Since I got the manager’s call I haven’t had doubts deciding to come here. I felt a trust and an esteem that I did not have in Cagliari. I didn’t think about the category, I just want to make myself available to my teammates to try to increase the team’s technical background “.

EX YELLOW RED. “Everyone I have talked to and who have played here I they spoke very well of the city and the club, and this despite the relegation on the pitch they have suffered ”.

BARONS. “The coach has changed as football has changed. At the time of Novara there was less desire to look for the game, to build from behind, but I found it a lot eager and always projected to new goals. At Lecce he looks for a certain type of game much more. The past is the past now, now let’s think about the Giallorossi present “.

B SERIES. “Many teams are equipped to be able to go to Serie A. The cadet is a championship characterized by many realities that they play when before, when I played it, it was a more physical championship. Now there are many teams aiming for the first places of the ranking. I’m happy that Lecce are not looking for the long ball but that the whole team is involved ”.

NEW COMPANIONS. “I found a close-knit group, cohesive, with the more experienced elements that drag the group of the youngest and this is a very important factor. I found enthusiasm and quality “.

LAST GAME. “There negotiation was already concluded before taking the field in Marassi, so I played the game by making myself available to the rossoblù cause because I was a member of the Cagliari and I had to give everything for Cagliari. For me it was not strange to greet immediately after “.

FANS. “I think I’m in one similar square to that of Cagliari, with a city that thrives on football and a very passionate supporters. I love football, so I can only be happy with that “.

ROLE. “I came here sharing the coach and manager’s will to play at midfield. I often, out of necessity, played elsewhere and obviously I always made myself available. However, I arrive to be a mezzala in the 4-3-3 by Marco Baroni. I obviously do not exclude the use as quarterback, I have always done it with availability and I would do it here too, although the technical project is another “.

WIN. “My goal is to be useful to the cause of Lecce in order to reach the milestones collectives. In other words, giving the maximum race after race always looking for the three points “.

IDOLS. “As a child, my idol was Ronaldo the Phenomenon, I certainly don’t have exactly the same characteristics. As an Interista I have always admired players like Zanetti, Cambiasso and Stankovic “.