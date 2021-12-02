In LG’s 2022 OLED TV range models from 42-inch up to 97-inch

By analyzing the records of the South Korean certification body for electromagnetic emissions, the first clues have emerged on the composition of LG’s new range of OLED TVs for 2022, which will certainly be presented at CES in Las Vegas. It will not surprise anyone to learn that the naming for the new series will be characterized by the number 2 instead of 1 of the 2021 models, so we will have the A2, B2, C2 and G2 series. As for the cuts, the first confirmation is the introduction of the new 42-inch cut, the smallest for OLED technology. In particular we will have the following cuts:

A2 series: 77, 65, 55, 48 inches;

B2 series: 77, 65, 55 inches;

C2 series: 83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inches;

G2 Series: 83, 77, 65, 55 inches.

Among the novelties, therefore, the introduction of the 83-inch cut on the G2 series and the 42-inch cut on the C2 series stand out. LG’s intention is to address the smaller screen to those looking for an OLED screen to be used as a gaming monitor for PC or next-generation consoles, and gaming has been one of LG’s focuses with the range of year that is closing.

An almost 100-inch OLED TV is on the way

However, according to the sources of the Korean press, there is another novelty on the way, a new 97 inch extra large cut. The new panel, which LG Display had already anticipated it wanted to start producing, should have 4K resolution and not 8K as one might think, and the move should be read with the intention of responding to the new range of the bitter competitor Samsung, which would have intention to expand its presence on large cuts with Mini LED and MicroLED products. Samsung would have achieved a market share of more than 50% this year in the segment of screens from 80 inches upwards, which is why LG would all intend to start presiding over this range with its OLED range as well.