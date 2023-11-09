In life with ALS, I focus on finding meaning rather than happiness

In the movie “Barbie,” the stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, is living her best day every day in Barbie Land. When Ken has an accident at the beach, he is rushed to a mobile medical clinic and recovers within seconds. Everyone attends Barbie’s blowout party. All the Barbies and Kens dance and enjoy.

A group of Barbies converse among themselves: “Oh my God, this night is perfect… It’s perfect… And you look so beautiful, Barbie… Thank you, Barbie. I feel so beautiful Hoon…it’s the best day ever…and it’s the same tomorrow, and it’s the same tomorrow, and it’s the same day after tomorrow, and even Wednesday, and from now until forever The day is like this.

Everyone was happy and said, “Yes, Barbie!”

And then Conservative Barbie asks, “Do you guys ever think about dying?”

The record needle scratches, the music stops, all is quiet, and all stars play. Conservative Barbie’s smile fades as she realizes she has made a mistake.

Recommended Reading

I can relate. We live in a culture addicted to happiness. TV shows, podcasts, and books focus on how we can be happy. Thomas Jefferson listed the pursuit of happiness among our inalienable rights in the Declaration of Independence.

I want happiness too, but my husband Todd has ALS and I haven’t been able to get over my sadness since his diagnosis 13 years ago.

We have had happy moments over the years: watching our children grow, working on projects, and spending time together. But I live with an undercurrent of grief because Todd has a terminal, progressive disease. And talking about it is a party stopper.

changing the narrative

I found an episode of the “Hidden Brain” podcast that intrigued me: “Healing 2.0: Change Your Story, Change Your Life.” Psychologist Jonathan Adler discusses how we can tell our stories in ways that enhance our well-being. Adler shares the story of how he reframed his life story with a redemptive twist. He also cited other people’s stories, including a woman who became blind and ended up working in adaptive technology.

Adler asked whether the stories we tell put us in the driver’s seat or the passenger’s seat. When disability becomes part of our lives, do we have a sense of agency? How will we take control?

It’s inspiring when people do great things after an ALS diagnosis, like Steve Gleason starting a foundation that provides trips, technology, equipment, and care services to people with ALS. Or Brad and Tiffany Smith starting a scholarship organization to help children and spouses affected by ALS attend college. Or Jody O’Donnell-Ames, who started a nonprofit dedicated to providing emotional and educational support to children affected by the disease.

In the early years after my husband’s ALS diagnosis we felt a sense of agency and did what was within our abilities. We wrote a memoir and gave book talks about our first year with the disease. Todd became a lay preacher at various churches in our community. We created a YouTube channel sharing the practical things we’ve learned over our years with ALS. I wrote three novels with an ALS story.

But as the years went on, especially after Todd returned home, it became harder to feel like I was in the driver’s seat.

I was skeptical that Adler’s idea of ​​changing my narrative to improve my well-being applied to me. But I listened carefully when she said, “Feeling good isn’t always a choice for people.” Telling redemptive stories – or stories where people find agency or connection – is not always possible. Sometimes illness doesn’t teach us things. It’s just a sad, difficult situation. But we can find meaning, even if we don’t feel better.

I find meaning in my role as Todd’s caregiver and in raising our children. I find meaning in writing this column and sharing what we’ve learned with the ALS community.

A broader happiness may seem out of reach because of my circumstances and personality, but I can find meaning in it.

Note: ALS News Today is solely a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of ALS News Today or its parent company, BioNews, and are intended to spark discussion about ALS-related issues.