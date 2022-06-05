In lingerie Megan Fox looks beautiful but she feels ugly

Sometimes we see Megan Fox so slim, perfect and beautiful that we believe that she has a life without problems that everything around her is fame, money and good health. In her photos we see her succeeding, but in her mind, in the depth of her heart, she hides a fear, and a rejection of her own body. She herself declares that she has amorphous body.

Her fans are always supporting her with likes, by watching her movies, and above all with messages of support so that she can get ahead of everything that may be happening to her. On Instagram she has just shared a beautiful photo where she comes out with a feathered blouse and a beautiful see-through skirt.

She looks very good, a true model, a beauty that for years has given much to talk about, but she herself has revealed that she suffers from a disorder called “Body Dysmorphic Disorder” is a mental illness that you can not stop thinking about on one or more perceived flaws or flaws in appearance.

Although Megan Fox wears only lingerie and a transparent dress and looks amazing, she feels that she is not perfect and that she suffers from many insecurities.

In another of the looks, we can see her with a black milksuit, a sports bra and a high-waisted bikini, both garments highlighted her tiny waist. She also wears a beautiful see-through dress made of black mesh and sparkly details.

The truth is that she looks wonderful in her stiletto heels with black and silver bracelets and her engagement ring. It should be noted that these photos are part of the advertising campaign for the Boohoo brand, which according to them make clothes for all body types.

Even though we all saw her as perfect, she says, “I never put my hair up because my head is the size of a small edamame bean, but this happened and we’re all fine. Baby steps.”

Previously, he had already confessed that he continues with the disorder: “Yes, I have body dysmorphia. We can look at someone and think: ‘That person is so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ themselves”.

