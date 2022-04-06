In Liverpool, everyone talks about Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal in the Champions League // EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES Photo: MIGUEL A. LOPES

Luis Díaz was the main figure of the Champions League last Tuesday, after the match in which Liverpool defeated Benfica 3-1 with a goal and an assist from the Colombian.

After the match, the guajiro was highlighted as the best of the match and was recognized by several figures from the team and different personalities from English football.

On the one hand, Jürgen Klopp, coach of the Reds, explained that the Colombian’s hierarchy is at the level of the best in the world.

“Luis Díaz is a first level and world class player. It is a pleasure to work with him and I am very happy to have him in our squad and to have signed him in January”.

The German was not the only one on the team who highlighted the performance of the peasant in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, since other figures from Liverpool, such as Roberto Firmino, celebrated the Colombian’s night. The Brazilian posted a photo with Diaz in his Instagram stories with the message “Come on my little brother.”

Sadio Mané, who received an assist from Díaz to score the second goal of the match, interrupted the Colombian in the middle of a post-match interview to congratulate him on the night he starred at the Da Luz Stadium.

Luis Diaz, what a guy to endear himself to everyone, here Sadio Mané giving him a hug. Great match today for the Colombian, the best on the pitch. Without a doubt, he knows Portugal very well. YNWA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6DoeS0ub1z – Liverpool FC (@LFCEspanol) April 5, 2022

Andrew Robertson, winger and team leader, also had a moment to talk about Luis Díaz’s performance and his importance in winning Portugal’s victory.

“Luis Díaz had an intense reception from the fans from the beginning, playing against one of his historical rivals. However, his goal and the two-goal lead made the difference. Hopefully we can do the rest of the work.”

On the other hand, not only Luis Díaz’s teammates in Liverpool valued his performance, but also other prominent figures in English football, such as the historic former striker Gary Lineker, expressed their admiration for the Colombian’s game.

“Diaz’s magnificent goal should seal the game for Liverpool. What a signing!” the former player of teams like Barcelona and the England team wrote on Twitter.

Superb goal from Diaz should seal it for @LFC. What to sign. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 5, 2022

In addition, the English press also surrendered at the feet of the Colombian, who arrived in Liverpool in January of this year, but it seems as if he had been playing there for several years.

Now, after the victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, the Reds will focus on the game they will have against Manchester City this Sunday (10:30 am) and that will be essential in the fight for the Premier League.

Currently, Guardiola’s men, who defeated Atlético de Madrid on Tuesday, lead the English league with 73 points, just one above Jürgen Klopp’s team.

